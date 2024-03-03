IT'S ONLY A PLAY to Open at OPPA This Month

OPPA!'s production of It's Only a Play will open Friday, March 15th. In It's Only a Play, "it's opening night of Peter Austin's (Adam Livingston) new play as he anxiously awaits to see if his show is a hit. With his career on the line, he shares his big First Night with his best friend, a television star (Mitch Daley), his fledgling producer (Leslie Barrett), his erratic leading lady (Kristie Post Wallace), his wunderkind director (Adam Bone), an infamous drama critic (David Barrett), and a wide-eyed coat check attendant (Parker Thompson) on his first night in Manhattan. It's alternately raucous, ridiculous and tender — reminding audiences why there's no business like show business. Thank God!"



Under the direction of Heather Ann Jackson, the creative team at OPPA! has turned the Creator's Stage into a lavish Manhattan townhome, where a party for opening night takes place and “even the casts of Hamilton and The Lion King are there.”



“This show is written by one of the most famous playwrights Terrence McNally” says Heather Ann Jackson, Director of It's Only a Play. “So I wanted to approach it from a literary point of view. Working with this amazing cast we were able to find the real moments in each of these characters. The production team created a “real” place that gives us an amazing place to play and laugh.”

It's Only a Play

March 15-30, 2024.

Located at On Pitch Performing Arts: 587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041

General Admission Seating: $12.00

Theatre Doors open at 6:30pm with performances beginning at 7:00pm

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557

Directed by Heather Ann Jackson

Set Design by Hunter Williams

Costume Design by Chip Castleton

Prop Design by Tyler Neil

Stage Management by Colton Wimmer

Lighting Design by Matthew Jewkes

Sound Design by Josh Rice



For more information and ticketing please click the button below.

About On Pitch Performing Arts:

Established in 2016, a 501c(3) nonprofit, we exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.