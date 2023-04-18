Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INTO THE WOODS at West Valley Performing Arts Center

Special Offer: Your Special Savings to Into The Woods

Apr. 18, 2023  

Sometimes the things you most
wish for are not to be touched.
Get tickets at $20!*

West Valley Arts presents
Into The Woods

The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.


Get $20 tickets
Use code "BWW" at checkout
https://ci.ovationtix.com/35516/production/1125967?promo=BWW

*Terms: Valid on purchases from April 12, 2023 through April 22, 2023. Use code "BWW" at checkout. Purchase tickets by April 22, 2023. Promo code must be used for offer to apply. Not valid with any other offer. No cash value. Offer subject to change at any time.

Box Office
West Valley Performing Arts Center
3333 Decker Lake Drive
West Valley City, UT 84119

Phone
(801) 965-5140

Buy Tickets Online
WVCArts.org




Utah Symphony Presents Sibelius Symphony No. 5 With Music Director Thierry Fischer Conduct Photo
Utah Symphony Presents Sibelius' Symphony No. 5 With Music Director Thierry Fischer Conducting!
In an evening of deeply expressive repertoire, the Utah Symphony brings Sibelius' Fifth Symphony to Abravanel Hall celebrating the human spirit of resilience and capacity for renewal. Two evening concerts will take place this weekend, Friday, April 21 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, April 22 with an earlier performance time of 5:30 PM, at Abravanel Hall in downtown Salt Lake City.
Review: Wasatch Theatre Companys FUN HOME is Strikingly Impactful Photo
Review: Wasatch Theatre Company's FUN HOME is Strikingly Impactful
Wasatch Theatre Company’s FUN HOME, currently playing in the black box theatre at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts in Taylorsville, is an artistically and emotionally impactful piece. 
Pygmalion Theatre Company Presents NEAR MINT Beginning This Month Photo
Pygmalion Theatre Company Presents NEAR MINT Beginning This Month
Pygmalion Theatre Company continues its 2022/23 season with the world premiere of 'Near Mint' by Utahn Lane Richins, directed by Barb Gandy, which runs from April 28 to May 13 at the Rose Wagner Center for Performing Arts located at 138 West Broadway in downtown Salt Lake City.
Anne Tolpegin, Howard Kaye, Celeste Rose & More to Lead THE PROM at Pioneer Theatre Co Photo
Anne Tolpegin, Howard Kaye, Celeste Rose & More to Lead THE PROM at Pioneer Theatre Company
Pioneer Theatre Company will present the Utah Premiere of The Prom. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!

