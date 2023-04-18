INTO THE WOODS at West Valley Performing Arts Center

Sometimes the things you most

wish for are not to be touched.

Get tickets at $20!*



West Valley Arts presents

Into The Woods

The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.



Get $20 tickets

Use code "BWW" at checkout

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35516/production/1125967?promo=BWW



*Terms: Valid on purchases from April 12, 2023 through April 22, 2023. Use code "BWW" at checkout. Purchase tickets by April 22, 2023. Promo code must be used for offer to apply. Not valid with any other offer. No cash value. Offer subject to change at any time.

The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.

Box Office

West Valley Performing Arts Center

3333 Decker Lake Drive

West Valley City, UT 84119



Phone

(801) 965-5140



Buy Tickets Online

WVCArts.org