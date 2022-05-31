Hale Centre Theatre's 2023 Season Includes TITANIC, World Premiere of New Frank Loesser Musical, and Much More!

Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy has announced its 2023 season of entertainment, including its highly anticipated production of TITANIC (postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic), which promises to be the kind of spectacle you can only see at Hale Centre Theatre. In addition, the theatre has been given the honor of producing the world premiere of a unique new Frank Loesser musical, Hans Christian Andersen IN NEW YORK.

See below for the full list of musicals and plays on the Centre Stage and Jewel Box Stage. Season ticket renewals begin June 10, 2022, and new season ticket and individual show purchases will be available August 1, 2022. For more information, contact the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

SEE HOW THEY RUN

January 20, 2023 - April 22, 2023

Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

One of the most hilarious comedies of all time! First produced in 1949, audiences can't get enough of this hysterical case of mistaken identity! Laugh yourself silly as the vicar, the maid, the military man, and the parishioner bound in and out of doors with breathtaking comedic skill.... AND who's in the lily pond? A 1940's runaway hit by Phillip King. Run to get tickets! Happy New Year!

TITANIC

February 17, 2023 - April 8, 2023

Young Living Centre Stage

Winner of 5 Tony Awards! In 1912 a marvel of the modern age set sail from England for America... the finest, largest, strongest ship in the world called - in fact - the 'unsinkable' ship. The demise of the mighty TITANIC, therefore, remains a powerful memory of the twentieth century. This breathtaking musical powers in scale to the prestigious vessel - a factual story of her officers, crew and passengers. Experience soaring music and mammoth staging - as only The Hale can produce. By Peter Stone and Maury Yeston. A not-to-be-missed theatrical event!

HELLO, DOLLY!

April 26, 2023 - June 10, 2023

Young Living Center Stage

Winner of 10 Tony Awards! ... American musical theater at its finest! It doesn't get any better or bigger than this! A Broadway blockbuster with timeless music ... Before the Parade Passes By ... Elegance ... and the title smash ... Hello Dolly! ... Add fabulous costumes, sets, dancing and magical staging and Wow! By Wilder, Stewart and Herman. Dolly always gets her way and she will win your heart!

Hans Christian Andersen IN NEW YORK

...the new Frank Loesser musical

May 8, 2023 - July 22, 2023

Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

WORLD PREMIERE! ...Tony Award winning composer, Frank Loesser, wrote a celebrated catalog of timeless Broadway shows - including 'Guys and Dolls' and 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.' The Loesser Family commissioned a brand new musical using some of his most memorable melodies. HCT has been chosen to produce the WORLD PREMIERE! It's 1962 ... a great, great nephew of famous writer, Hans Christian Andersen, is blessed/cursed with his name and now must make a go of it in an inherited old shop in NYC. Will he live up to his name? Revel in joyful tunes from Loesser's movie 'Hans Christian Andersen' sweetly sprinkled with other glorious songs ... I Don't Want to Walk Without You ... What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? ... this story will tap, sing and swing right into your heart. A fabulous new classic with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Paul Blake. Be the first in the WORLD to see it!

Disney's NEWSIES the Musical

June 28, 2023 - August 26, 2023

Young Living Centre Stage

Tony Award Winner! You begged for it and it's back! ... Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Taken from the true story of a band of street kids who upend the powerful newspaper publishers in New York. All the great songs ... Seize the Day, Santa Fe, King of New York ... thrilling dance and an unforgettable story fit to print - all on Hale's world-class stage. Now that is NEWS! By Menken, Feldman and Fierstein. Seize the Day! Bring the family! This will sell out!

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

...A Murder Mystery

August 7, 2023 - November 11, 2023

Sorensen Legacy Jewel Box Stage

A comedic mystery thriller! Overflowing with mirth, this Broadway whodunit is exciting from beginning to end. An advertising man who has brought his bride to the boss' mountain lodge for a honeymoon calls in the local police to investigate her sudden disappearance. Enter a pretty, young girl who insists over his protests that she is the missing wife. A priest backs up her story. Now what!?? The last 15 minutes of this fabulous puzzle will have you beyond belief. By Weinstock, Gilbert and Thomas. A Fall treat full of giggles and chills!

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

September 13, 2023 - October 28, 2023

Young Living Centre Stage

A Brilliant New Adaptation of the Jules Verne Classic! ... Critics are raving! "Pure, unadulterated magic - utterly beguiling - a high spirited, imagination-filled escapade!" Chicago Sun-Times It's London, 1872...A wager is made to circumvent the world in only 80 days... Be swept away as Phileas Fogg and his valet, Passepartout set out on the adventure of a lifetime! Journey by boat, train and by balloon! Run, walk and hitch a ride - all the while the clock is ticking. Light, cheerful and greatly entertaining, Laura Eason has penned "...a show that should sail the world!" Combine this charming script with the extraordinary wonders created on HALE's mesmerizing stage and you have a never-to-be-forgotten adventure! Hurry to book before time runs out!

ELF - The Musical

November 15, 2023 - January 6, 2024

Young Living Centre Stage

A Modern-Day Holiday Classic! ... From the beloved movie - Buddy, a baby, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. He grows up thinking he is an elf until he is forced to face the truth. His new life of discovery upends his father and his father's business. How he yearns to 'fit in' is an unlikely journey of tender moments, laughter and love. Filled with dazzling song and dance, holiday fun and romance, this Broadway darling will fill your season with joy! By Meehan, Martin, Sklar, and Beguelin. Happy Holidays!

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

(Special engagement--not included in season tickets)

November 24, 2023 - December 26, 2023

Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

Our 39th Annual Production! Charles Dickens published his beloved story on December 19, 1843. Since that time, 'A Christmas Carol' has continually haunted our hearts by hearth and stage. Relish in the costumes, music, sets and sublime lighting of HCT's nationally acclaimed production. Adapted by Wilkins and Bradford. Book Early for this beloved tradition! Merry Christmas!