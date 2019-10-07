Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce Disney's WINNIE THE POOH KIDS

Disney's Winnie the Pooh Kids will be the second annual Theater for Young Audiences (TYA) performance. Professional adult actors performing for youth.



Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and Roo, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course... sharing snacks. This honey-filled delight is as sweet as it is fun.

Disney's Winnie the Pooh Kids will run from Oct. 21 - Nov. 8 daily Tuesday-Friday mornings at 10AM, with Monday and Friday matinees at 4:30PM.

Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.





