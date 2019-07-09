Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce Disney's PETER PAN JR.

Jul. 9, 2019  

Based on the Disney film and J.M. Barrie's enchanting play, Disney's Peter Pan JR. is a modern version of the timeless tale about a boy who wouldn't grow up... with no flying required!

The score includes new arrangements of classic Disney songs and a story featuring one rousing adventure after another.

Disney's Peter Pan Jr. will run from Jul. 22nd to Aug. 2nd at 4:30PM

Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.



