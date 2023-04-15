Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hale Center Theater Orem To Present ONCE Beginning This Month

The production runs April 21 to June 03, 2023.

Apr. 15, 2023  
Hale Center Theater Orem will present ONCE, playing from April 21 to June 03, 2023. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting the website Click Here.

Based on the award-winning film of the same name. Travel to the streets of Dublin for Once, the unforgettable story of when Guy meets Girl, told through one of the most beloved scores in all of musical theatre and featuring a cast of live musicians. A not-to-be-missed experience.

ONCE will run from Apr. 21 to Jun. 03, 2023 nightly at 7:30PM, with Saturday matinees at 4PM, and select 12PM performances, dark on Sunday. For specific performance times, please CLICK HERE.

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director: David Morgan
Music Director: Anne Puzey
Associate Music Director: Jenny McKay
Choreographer: Jennifer Hill Barlow
Asst. Choreographer: Aria Love Jackson
Dialect Coach: Dianna Graham
Production Stage Manager: Meagan M. Downey
Production Manager: Joseph Governale
Technical Director: Jason Grant
Costume Design: Dvorah Governale
Set Design: Brad Shelton
Sound Design: Cole McClure
Lighting & Media Design: Ryan Fallis
Hair & Makeup Design: Paige Francis
Properties: Bobby Swenson, Linda Hale

CAST LIST:

Guy: Will Ingram (MWF), Kristian Huff (TThS) / Guitar
Girl: Rachel Ryan Nicholes (MWF), Malia Mackay (TThS) / Piano, Tambourine
Billy: Caleb Collier (MWF), Patrick Kintz (TThS) / Guitar, Ukulele, Cajon
Reza: Makenzie Belnap (MWF), Summer Farnsworth (TThS) / Cajon
Baruska: Shaunna Thompson (MThF) / DeLayne Bluth Dayton (TThS) / Accordion
Bank Manager: Clark Woolstenhulme (MWF), Carson Davies (TThS) / Mandolin, Guitar
Da: David Kocherhans (MWF), Brian Tanner (TThS) / Guitar, Cajon
Svec: Nathan Holley (MWF), Kit Maxwell (TThS) / Banjo, Guitar, Cajon
Andrej: Jordan Briggs (MWF), Jaxson Dayton (TThS) / Ukulele, Guitar
Eamon: Caleb McCleary (MWF), Spencer Debenham (TThS) / Piano, Melodica, Guitar, Cajon, Castanets
Emcee: Nathan Bowser (MWF), Maxx Teuscher (TThS) / Guitar
Ex-Girlfriend: Angelica Salazar (MWF), Libby Ferguson (TThS) / Violin
Ivanka: Phoebe Baldwin (MWF), Noelle Reynolds (TThS)

Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.

Photo by Suzy O Photography




