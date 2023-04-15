Hale Center Theater Orem To Present ONCE Beginning This Month

Hale Center Theater Orem will present ONCE, playing from April 21 to June 03, 2023. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting the website Click Here.

Based on the award-winning film of the same name. Travel to the streets of Dublin for Once, the unforgettable story of when Guy meets Girl, told through one of the most beloved scores in all of musical theatre and featuring a cast of live musicians. A not-to-be-missed experience.

ONCE will run from Apr. 21 to Jun. 03, 2023 nightly at 7:30PM, with Saturday matinees at 4PM, and select 12PM performances, dark on Sunday. For specific performance times, please CLICK HERE.

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director: David Morgan

Music Director: Anne Puzey

Associate Music Director: Jenny McKay

Choreographer: Jennifer Hill Barlow

Asst. Choreographer: Aria Love Jackson

Dialect Coach: Dianna Graham

Production Stage Manager: Meagan M. Downey

Production Manager: Joseph Governale

Technical Director: Jason Grant

Costume Design: Dvorah Governale

Set Design: Brad Shelton

Sound Design: Cole McClure

Lighting & Media Design: Ryan Fallis

Hair & Makeup Design: Paige Francis

Properties: Bobby Swenson, Linda Hale

CAST LIST:

Guy: Will Ingram (MWF), Kristian Huff (TThS) / Guitar

Girl: Rachel Ryan Nicholes (MWF), Malia Mackay (TThS) / Piano, Tambourine

Billy: Caleb Collier (MWF), Patrick Kintz (TThS) / Guitar, Ukulele, Cajon

Reza: Makenzie Belnap (MWF), Summer Farnsworth (TThS) / Cajon

Baruska: Shaunna Thompson (MThF) / DeLayne Bluth Dayton (TThS) / Accordion

Bank Manager: Clark Woolstenhulme (MWF), Carson Davies (TThS) / Mandolin, Guitar

Da: David Kocherhans (MWF), Brian Tanner (TThS) / Guitar, Cajon

Svec: Nathan Holley (MWF), Kit Maxwell (TThS) / Banjo, Guitar, Cajon

Andrej: Jordan Briggs (MWF), Jaxson Dayton (TThS) / Ukulele, Guitar

Eamon: Caleb McCleary (MWF), Spencer Debenham (TThS) / Piano, Melodica, Guitar, Cajon, Castanets

Emcee: Nathan Bowser (MWF), Maxx Teuscher (TThS) / Guitar

Ex-Girlfriend: Angelica Salazar (MWF), Libby Ferguson (TThS) / Violin

Ivanka: Phoebe Baldwin (MWF), Noelle Reynolds (TThS)

Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.

Photo by Suzy O Photography