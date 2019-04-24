Hale Center Theater Orem Presents TUCK EVERLASTING

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for adventure, but until she stumbles on the eternally young Tuck family, she has no idea how far - and for how long - that adventure might take her. A new musical based on the classic children's book, Winnie must choose between eternity with the Tucks or mortality.

Tuck Everlasting will run from May. 03 - Jun. 15 nightly at 7:30PM

Production Team:

Director - David Morgan

Choreographer - Jennifer Hill-Barlow

Music Director - Justin Bills

Production Stage Manager - Meagan Downey

Costume Design - Cole McClure

Hair and Make-up Design - Janna Larsen

Sound Design - Cole McClure

Scenic Design - Cole McClure

Lighting Design - Cody Swenson

The Cast

Winnie Foster - Ava Hoekstra (MWF)

Abigail Scott (TThS)

Jesse Tuck - Carter Walker (MWF)

Dallin Suman (TThS)

Miles Tuck - Cleveland McKay Nicoll (M-S)

Angus Tuck - Brett Merritt (MWF)

Rex Kocherhans (TThS)

Man in the Yellow Suit - Matt Kohler (MWF)

Stephen Kerr (TThS)

Betsy Foster - Carolyn Hartvigsen* (MTF)

Claire Kenny (WThS)

Nana Foster - Karen Baird (MWF)

Melany Wilkins (TThS)

Constable Joe - Brett Griffeth (MWF)

Bradley Moss (TThS)

Hugo - Weston Wright (MWF)

Seth Sherman (TThS)

Thomas - Eli Reynolds (MTF)

James Kenny (WThS)

Woman 1 - Heather Brown (MWF)

Stacia Hardy Tanner (TThS)

Woman 2 - Claire Kilgore (MWF)

Maren Bills (TThS)

Woman 3 - Kennedy Johnson (MWF)

Abigail Smith (TThS)

Woman 4 - Claire Milner (M-S)

Man 1 - Dallin Bradford (M-S)

Man 2 - Keith Goodrich (MWF)

Daniel Gallacher (TThS)

Man 3 - Adam Packard (MWF)

Greyson Richards (TThS)

Man 4 - Evan K. Beesley (MWF)

Samuel Murdock (TThS)

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.



Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.





