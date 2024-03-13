GAMUT Comes to Repertory Dance Theatre in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Repertory Dance Theatre will present its upcoming spring season at GAMUT, April 11-13, 2024 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. The event will feature an impressive lineup of works, including a new choreographic commission by the dynamic artist Yusha-Marie Sorzano, originally from the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.



Sorzano's new creation, titled Solfège, promises to captivate audiences with its quirky and spontaneous movements inspired by creatures both real and mythical. This premiere is part of the company's commitment to presenting innovative and imaginative works that appeal to audiences of all ages.



The evening will also showcase the crowd-favorite Hallelujah Junction by Ihsan Rustem, a captivating piece that premiered in November 2021 as an RDT commission. With Rustem's unique choreography set to the music of John Adams, the performance is expected to be a highlight of the evening. When creating this work in 2021, Rustem said, "Pure joy. That was the one driving force behind this creation. As the first work to be created coming out of the challenges of 2020, I had one simple desire - to go back to the source. The very essence of why we all partake in this craft and why we share this."



Adding a touch of history and masterful craftsmanship, the program includes the re-staging of Lar Lubovitch's classic "Marimba" (1978). Featuring music by Steve Reich, Marimba showcases nature's enduring and relentless beauty, featuring 10 dancers including two guests.

In a review of the work in 2009, Husso of Altitude Magazine said, "Continuous, unison, circular, it explores humanity and togetherness. Evident here is Lubovitch’s interest in the individual’s place in the community…The joy of interconnectedness made for seamless transitions from triplets to runs. Gentle pulls and some more on edge leave one breathless.”



GAMUT promises to be an evening of diversity and creativity, bringing together a blend of contemporary choreography, historical masterpieces, and a world premiere that pushes the boundaries of modern dance.



For more information, including ticket details and showtimes, please visit rdtutah.org.