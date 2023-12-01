Experience the Magic of Christmas in the Canyon at Tuacahn's Red Mountain Venue

Discover enchanting holiday traditions and immerse yourself in the festive spirit with Tuacahn's annual Christmas event.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

In what has now become a time-honored tradition, Tuacahn's Christmas in the Canyon sets the majesty of Tuacahn's red mountain aglow now through Dec. 23 (dark Dec. 5) with all the sights, sounds and spirit people have come to expect over the years. 
 
With thousands of twinkling lights, train rides, visits with Santa, and a live nativity that will touch the hearts of everyone in the Outdoor Amphitheatre, this festive gathering is the perfect combination of comfort and joy. 
 
“There is something to help everyone get into the spirit of the season, a spirit that can get a little lost if we're not careful,” said Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO. “It's kind of like our Christmas card to the community and we love seeing people open it and enjoy!” 
 
Each year families, friends, church groups, and starry-eyed couples all find their way to this magical corner of the world, breathing in the cinnamon almond-scented air, and warming themselves by the fire while sipping a cup of cocoa. 
 
“When we first started this years ago we wanted it to be that family tradition where people could come and remember the true meaning of Christmas and it has become that,” Smith said. “We're really excited about that.”
 
In addition to the live nativity, complete with a volunteer cast, live animals, fabulous music and narration, Tuacahn is also presenting Irving Berlin's White Christmas in the Indoor Hafen Theatre, with showtimes starting at 7:45 p.m. 
 
“In the past people have had to rush in order to attend the indoor musical as well as the live nativity,” Smith said. “This year, we've moved the start time for White Christmas back 15 minutes so people can attend both the live nativity at 7 p.m. and the indoor professional production on the same night.” 
 
For those who are not attending White Christmas, there is still plenty to enjoy at Christmas in the Canyon, including both a 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. showing of the live nativity. 
 
“It's such a unique setting in which to experience all the holiday season has to offer beneath the stars and twinkling lights at Tuacahn,” Smith said. 
 
Christmas in the Canyon takes place now through Dec. 23 (dark Dec. 5). Tickets to the nativity and the train are available online at www.tuacahn.org. For more information call the box office at 435-652-3300.


