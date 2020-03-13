Egyptian Theatre Announces Show Cancellations

By decree of Governor Herbert, The State of Utah has restricted public gatherings to 100 attendees or less beginning Monday, March 16th.

Out of concern for our patrons and fans of Moe., and due to the fact that a confirmed case of Covid 19 (Coronavirus) is confirmed in Summit County, The Egyptian Theatre and Moe. the band have jointly agreed to cancel the next three nights of sold-out shows.

All ticket holders will be offered a full ticket refund. Please consider that we are a small nonprofit theatre; therefore, in lieu of a cash refund, we ask that you consider accepting a gift card that can be redeemed for any upcoming show at the theatre over the next year.

Further, Moe. has generously agreed to reschedule dates at The Egyptian. These dates are to be determined and will not affect the full refund policy. Funds or Gift Cards will immediately be provided.

Each patron will be contacted to determine their refund preference.

In addition, The Egyptian Theatre will cancel upcoming performances of Newsies the Musical. The same refund policy applies as outlined above. Future shows in April will be addressed as we get closer and as the situation changes.

Please contact the Theatre at boxoffice@parkcityshows.com or call (855) 745-SHOW (7469) for information. Ticket holders, please check your email and wait for the theatre to contact you with details. We will be in touch very shortly.





