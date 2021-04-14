EMMA Will Be Performed at Hale Center Theatre Orem

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce "EMMA" playing from Apr. 23 to Jun. 05, 2021.

Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at(801)226-8600, or by visiting https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/689.

One of the most adapted Jane Austen novels, "Emma" tells the story of Emma Woodhouse, who is headstrong, confident, and meddling as she match-makes and manipulates the lives of the memorable characters around her. From the composer of HCTO favorite "Daddy Long Legs", this new musical promises to be perfect for the whole family!

EMMA will run from April 23rd to June 5th, 2021 nightly at 7:30PM with weekend matinees at 4:00PM.

For specific performance times, please visit: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/689

Production Team:

Director - Rodger Sorenson

Music Director - Justin Bills

Production Stage Manager - Meagan M. Downey

Choreographer at "The Ball" - Dallin Bradford

Dialect Coach - Dianna Graham

Lighting Designer - Joseph Governale

Set Designers - Cole McClure; Bobby Swenson

Makeup, Hair, and Wig Designer - Melinda Wilks

Costume Designer - Dennis Wright

Sound Designer - Cole McClure

Properties - Linda Hale

Cast: