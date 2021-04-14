EMMA Will Be Performed at Hale Center Theatre Orem
Emma is one of the most adapted Jane Austen novels and the musical comes from the composer of Daddy Long Legs.
Hale Center Theater Orem will produce "EMMA" playing from Apr. 23 to Jun. 05, 2021.
Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at(801)226-8600, or by visiting https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/689.
One of the most adapted Jane Austen novels, "Emma" tells the story of Emma Woodhouse, who is headstrong, confident, and meddling as she match-makes and manipulates the lives of the memorable characters around her. From the composer of HCTO favorite "Daddy Long Legs", this new musical promises to be perfect for the whole family!
EMMA will run from April 23rd to June 5th, 2021 nightly at 7:30PM with weekend matinees at 4:00PM.
For specific performance times, please visit: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/689
Production Team:
- Director - Rodger Sorenson
- Music Director - Justin Bills
- Production Stage Manager - Meagan M. Downey
- Choreographer at "The Ball" - Dallin Bradford
- Dialect Coach - Dianna Graham
- Lighting Designer - Joseph Governale
- Set Designers - Cole McClure; Bobby Swenson
- Makeup, Hair, and Wig Designer - Melinda Wilks
- Costume Designer - Dennis Wright
- Sound Designer - Cole McClure
- Properties - Linda Hale
Cast:
- Emma Woodhouse Erica Glenn MWF
- Kelly Cook TThS Mr. Knightley Will Ingram MWF
- David Matthew Smith TThS Harriet Smith Calee Gardner MWF
- Alyssa Buckner TThS Jane Fairfax Hanna Schneck MTF
- Rachel Peterson WThS Frank Churchill Dallin Bradford MWF
- Skyler Denfeld TThS Miss Bates Madison Grace Melia MWF
- Amber Dodge TThS Mr. Elton Matt Baxter MWF
- Dayne Joyner TThS Mrs. Elton/Mrs. Bates/Elizabeth Martin Meg Flinders MWF
- Tannah O'Banion TThS Mr. Weston David Kocherhans MWF
- Jim Dale TThS Mrs. Weston Alisa Woodbrey MWF
- Whitney Larsen TThS Robert Martin Sean Hunter MWF
- Mitchell Mosley TThS Mr. Woodhouse Adrian Alita MWF
- Mark Pulham TThS