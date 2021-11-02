Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ELF THE MUSICAL Announced At Pioneer Theatre Company

Based on the hit movie, Elf the Musical tells the story of Buddy, a young man who believes he is one of Santa's elves.

Nov. 2, 2021  

Elf The Musical is returning to Pioneer Theatre Company, December 3, 2021 and runs through December 18, 2021.

Buddy travels to New York to find his real father, and in the course of his visit, he falls in love with a cynical young woman and helps his hardened father rediscover the magic of Christmas.
Featuring a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

Runnning December 3 - December 18, 2021. Learn more at www.pioneertheatre.org.


