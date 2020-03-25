Disney's FROZEN Postponed at the Eccles Center

Article Pixel Mar. 25, 2020  

Disney's FROZEN Postponed at the Eccles Center

Under the direction of Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake County Arts venues - Eccles Theater, Capitol Theatre, Abravanel Hall, and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center - will remain closed for performances through May 15, 2020.

The venue is working with the show's producers to reschedule the upcoming performances of DISNEY'S FROZEN, originally scheduled April 15-May 3, 2020. Please hold on to your tickets while we work on new dates for DISNEY'S FROZEN in Salt Lake City.

Ticket holders will be notified of a full cancellation and offered credits, exchanges and refunds via email, at Broadway-At-The-Eccles.com and on their Facebook page.




