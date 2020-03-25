Disney's FROZEN Postponed at the Eccles Center

Under the direction of Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake County Arts venues - Eccles Theater, Capitol Theatre, Abravanel Hall, and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center - will remain closed for performances through May 15, 2020.

The venue is working with the show's producers to reschedule the upcoming performances of DISNEY'S FROZEN, originally scheduled April 15-May 3, 2020. Please hold on to your tickets while we work on new dates for DISNEY'S FROZEN in Salt Lake City.

Ticket holders will be notified of a full cancellation and offered credits, exchanges and refunds via email, at Broadway-At-The-Eccles.com and on their Facebook page.





