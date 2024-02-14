Claybourne Elder Brings I WANT TO BE BAD to Salt Lake Acting Company

Salt Lake Acting Company will present Claybourne Elder I Want to Be Bad, running from March 21st to March 24th as part of the ongoing Making Space for Artists Program.

Claybourne Elder I Want to Be Bad will run from March 21st to March 24th, 2024, at 7:30 PM with the performance on Thursday, March 21st serving as a fundraiser for Salt Lake Acting Company.

Where:

Salt Lake Acting Company’s Chapel Theatre

168 West 500 North

Salt Lake City, UT 84103

(801)363-7522

Fundraiser details:

Thursday, March 21st, 2024

Tickets: $100

Includes: silent auction; pre-show food from Tea Zaanti and drinks; post-show talkback with Claybourne Elder



VIP Tickets: $150

Includes: all above + VIP Meet & Greet with Claybourne Elder

All proceeds go toward Salt Lake Acting Company and our suite of New Play Development and Arts Education Programs.

Specific performance information is also available on our website here.

Tickets available here, or by calling the Ticketing Office at (801)363-7522 during regular business hours, 11 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.

Broadway’s hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder (HBO’s The Gilded Age, Broadway: Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Bonnie and Clyde) brings his sold-out touring show to the Utah for the first time in a hilarious, heartfelt and somewhat naughty evening.

In a show that’s part cabaret, part stand-up, Clay explores sex, fatherhood, and what exactly happens when you eat the body of Christ. With Clay’s favorite music from Sondheim to the Great American Songbook to Whitney Houston – come see why critics call him “Handsome and intense” (NY Observer), “Tough and tender” (NY Daily News) and “Stupid funny as he is drop-dead buff” (The Wrap).

About Claybourne Elder

Claybourne Elder currently plays John Adams on HBO’s hit series The Gilded Age and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Companystarring Patti LuPone. He is a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild Award, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee and is known for his performances on Broadway in Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. He began his career originating the role of Hollis in Sondheim’s Road Show, he also originated the role of Ollie in Tennessee William’s One Arm. Other credits include: Do I Hear A Waltz at City Center, Allegro at Classic Stage, Two by Two (Starring Jason Alexander), Venice at The Public Theatre, Georgio in Passion, Tony in West Side Story, Joe in Angels in America, Curly in Oklahoma, Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods, and Gaston in Beauty and the Beast. He also played Pete O’Malley in the CW’s The Carrie Diaries. His solar show has played to sold out crowds across the country and in London. Recently he launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for people who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally being featured on This American Life, CBS This Morning and The Kelly Clarkson Show.