Broadway's Kerry Butler And Guest Laura Bell Bundy Come To Layton This January

The evening is set to be a journey through Butler's musical theater career highlighting moments and songs from her favorite Broadway shows and experiences.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Broadway's Kerry Butler And Guest Laura Bell Bundy Come To Layton This January

On Pitch Performing Arts is honored to have the accomplished Kerry Butler joining us as the featured artist for our 2023 Broadway Community Concert on Saturday, January 28th at Layton High School. Mrs. Butler is currently performing on Broadway in the hit musical "Beetlejuice" where she originated the role of Barbara Maitland.

Some of her other professional credits include "Hairspray", "Little Shop of Horrors", "Mean Girls", "Rock of Ages" and "Xanadu", the latter of which earned her a Tony Award nomination. The evening is set to be a journey through her musical theater career highlighting moments and songs from her favorite Broadway shows and experiences.

OPPA!'s 2022 Broadway Community Concert performer, Laura Bell Bundy will also be returning to join us for the weekend, making a guest appearance on stage and presenting her Acting Through Song Workshop with opportunities for both youth and adults on January 27th and 28th. Mrs. Bundy originated two legendary roles for the Broadway stage -- Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde the Musical" and Amber Von Tussle in "Hairspray" and her musical theater workshops are highly sought after across the county. Geared towards those considering a career in professional theatre or wanting to grow experience in community productions, this 2-day master class is designed to get you ready for the industry.

OPPA!'s Broadway Concert weekend is an annual event where we strive to make sure that Layton students and Northern Utah residents have access to talented artists through performances and classes. And this year, thanks again to the generous support of a Layton RAMP Grant, for a limited time, individuals can claim $15 tickets with the code: "RAMPROCKS" at checkout for the Kerry Butler concert.

"We are thrilled to present this opportunity of access for students and the community to learn from and participate in a weekend of education and entertainment by two incredible Broadway performers" says Danielle Bendinelli, Development Director of On Pitch Performing Arts. "Without the amazing partnership offer from Layton RAMP, our standard ticketing would normally exclude a large portion of our patrons from experiencing such a high caliber of professional talent."


Broadway Community Concert featuring Kerry Butler


Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022
Location: Layton High School Auditorium at 440 Wasatch Dr, Layton, UT 84041
Tickets: $35 General Admission
Use code "ramprocks" at checkout for $15 tickets (plus fees) before January 27, 2023
Doors open at 7:00pm with performance beginning at 7:30pm.
Discount offers available only through ticketing website.

Acting Through Song with Laura Bell Bundy

17 and under class: Jan. 27th 5p-7p & Jan. 28th 10a -12p
18 and over class: SOLD OUT
Cost $395. Each Section will have a limited number of participants.

For more information on workshop details and concert ticketing please see the links below:
http://www.onpitchperformingarts.com/special-events.html
https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/layton-high-school/6363fc5b411e330e44004ac0

Don't miss OPPA!'s biggest event of the year. A special thank you to Layton High School, Layton RAMP, Hilton Garden Inn, Utah Division of Arts & Museums, Sorenson Legacy Foundation and the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation for their sponsorships and continued support.

About On Pitch Performing Arts: Established in 2016, a 501c(3) nonprofit, we exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to our community together.

 




