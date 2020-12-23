Ballet West Presents Broadcast of THE NUTCRACKER

Although the theatres are dark, Ballet West will continue its 65-year unbroken record by bringing The Nutcracker into your home. In partnership with KSL TV, the company will broadcast The Nutcracker on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day at 5:30pm-7:00pm (MST).

The broadcast will subsequently be available to stream on KSL-TV's free app.

Ballet West needs your help now, more than ever. Please consider a holiday gift to support the company's talented artists and to allow them to continue to innovate and enrich the community for years to come.

Learn more at https://balletwest.org/support/holidaygift.