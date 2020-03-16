Ballet West Invites Singapore Dance Theatre For Ballet West Choreographic Festival In May

With the invitation of Ballet West, Singapore Dance Theatre (SDT) will be performing Organ Concerto by Nils Christe from 14 - 16 May 2020 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company is incredibly honoured to perform in USA for the first time this May.

A ballet of huge scoop and sweep, Organ Concerto is choreographed to Francis Poulenc's famous music score of the same name. It is a piece made specially for the company by acclaimed Dutch choreographer Nils Christe, showcasing twelve couples and first premiered in July 2012. This work demands great talent and extraordinary depth, and like its score, the ballet is interspersed with dramatic bursts of movements coupled with energetic leaps and jumps. The dance strikes a balance between grace and strength, as reflected in the sharp and swift choreography, maintaining the elements of suspense and excitement throughout the piece.

"Singapore Dance Theatre is very pleased to be part of Ballet West's Choreographic Festival this year. One of the strongest aspects of the company has always been the creation of new works made especially for our repertoire. Nils Christe has contributed five ballets to our performance repertoire over the past few years and his Organ Concerto, created for us in 2012, was a fusion of the talents of Nils' choreographic voice and our dancer's special qualities, inspired by Francis Poulenc's extraordinary composition of the Organ Concerto. This particular ballet expanded our dancers' movement vocabulary in brave new ways and the piece's strength and dynamics connected with our audiences in performance. I am glad to have this invitation to be able to share this exceptional piece with Ballet West's audiences" said Artistic Director, Janek Schergen.

Held at the intimate Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Ballet West Choreographic Festival will host renowned international companies, including Singapore Dance Theatre, Royal New Zealand Ballet, and Ballet West for one week of explosive new works that will explore the future of ballet.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You