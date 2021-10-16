BWW Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Hale Center Theater Orem is Gripping

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Hale Center Theater Orem is a well-crafted production of a stunningly emotional and complex musical.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Peter Parnell) is based on the classic Victor Hugo novel and includes songs from the Disney film. A retelling that is more faithful to the story's mature origins than the animated feature, it still features the deformed bell-ringer Quasimodo; his pious caretaker, Claude Frollo; the captain of the guard, Phoebus; and the kind gypsy girl, Esmeralda, who has entranced all three.

Chase Ramsey, Elder Cunningham standby in THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway, gives a master class in acting as the emotionally layered Quasimodo (double cast with Mitchell Mosley).

Chase Petersen utilizes his rich bass as Frollo (double cast with Paul Cave), Phoebe Shepherd Beenfield is a mischievous but sincere Esmeralda (double cast with Chloe McLean), Woody Brook is a conflicted Phoebus (double cast with Brian Smith), and Mark Gordon is a winning Clopin (double cast with Keith Allen).

The ensemble is composed of hugely talented performers who typically play leading roles, and the quality of vocals is lush despite the small numbers. Director/choreographer David Paul Smith successfully embraces the inherent theatricality of the piece, and the cast executes his vision admirably.

The set is cleverly designed by Cole McClure with a ramp that is raised and lowered as needed for visual impact and a striking retractable rose window floor. The lighting by Joseph Governale, costumes by Janet Swenson, and props by Linda Hale significantly add to the ambiance of the time, place and message.

The highlight of the production is the song "Hellfire," when performance, direction, choreography, set, lighting, costumes, props, and fog unite to create an immersive, gripping theatrical experience.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME plays through November 20, 2021. For tickets, call the box office at 801-226-8600 or visit www.haletheater.org.

Photo Credit: L-R Chase Petersen (Frollo), Phoebe Shepherd Benfield (Esmeralda), Chase Ramsey (Quasimodo). Photo by Suzy O Photography.