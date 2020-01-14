BWW Review: Living Legend Bernadette Peters Did Not Disappoint at the Noorda

When one sees a living legend such as Bernadette Peters perform in person, a weight of expectations regarding song choice, personality, talent, and skill are brought into the room by the audience. For her January 11th concert at Utah Valley University's beautiful new Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, Peters came in anticipating those expectations and fully prepared to fulfill them and then some.

A three-time Tony Award winner, Peters is also a Golden Globe, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner and has received Grammy and Emmy nominations. She was joined on stage by a fabulous 11-piece orchestra.

Peters' dynamic concert at the Noorda reflected the many facets of her oeuvre: whimsical, flamboyant, seductive, introspective, profound, and more.

The set list was filled with music by Rodgers and Hammerstein (including songs from CAROUSEL, SOUTH PACIFIC, and STATE FAIR) and especially Stephen Sondheim.

The climax of the evening was Peters' performance of two songs from her acclaimed turn in the latest Broadway revival of Sondheim's FOLLIES: "In Buddy's Eyes" and "Losing My Mind." She was transformed into the character and gave a mesmerizing, heartbreaking portrayal of a woman in love.

Other high points included the beautifully entrancing "Children Will Listen" and "No One is Alone" from Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS (in which she famously originated the role of the Witch on Broadway) and "Send in the Clowns" from her Broadway run in Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC.

Audience members were also treated to an entertaining segment featuring two songs and an accompanying monologue from her recent headlining stint in Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY!

From brazen confidence and vitality to a special tenderness and fragility in her approach, Bernadette Peters did not disappoint in sharing the qualities for which she is known and loved.

In the past year, the Noorda Center has also hosted Audra McDonald, Sierra Boggess, Jason Alexander, and a variety of theatrical and performing arts groups. For upcoming productions and concerts at the center, call the box office at 801-863-7529 or visit https://www.uvu.edu/thenoorda/.

Photo Credit: Bernadette Peters





