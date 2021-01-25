BWW Review: Iconic Adam Pascal Brings Broadway to Layton

It is a rare treat to see a major Broadway performer in concert during a pandemic, and in Layton, Utah, no less. Original RENT and AIDA star Adam Pascal appeared at Layton High School on Sat. Jan. 23, 2021 to provide increasingly important aid for live theatre and education in a fundraising concert for On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!) and the high school's Drama Department.

Adam Pascal's powerful pipes and unique rock sound rang through the rafters, proving why there is no one else like him. He accompanied himself on electric or acoustic guitar throughout the two-act set, in which he provided an intimate, introspective look at his career.

From RENT to PRETTY WOMAN, he took the audience on his journey from aspiring rocker to Broadway idol, including songs from his runs in MEMPHIS and SOMETHING ROTTEN! Musical choices ranged from his iconic and indelible performances of RENT's "One Song Glory" and AIDA's "Elaborate Lives" to new gender-swapped twists on "Maybe this Time" from CABARET and "Funny Honey" from CHICAGO.

In between songs, he spun behind-the-scenes stories of auditions, mishaps and celebrity interactions. His self-deprecating style proved very entertaining, and it served him well as he faced technical difficulties with composure.

A big thanks to Adam Pascal, OPPA!, Layton High School and all who worked tirelessly to safely bring a world-class performance to Broadway fans in Utah during a difficult time.

Health precautions included socially distanced seating, masks required for all audience members, and digital programs.

2021 shows at On Pitch Performing Arts will include ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, DREAMGIRLS, RENT and many more, including several for children. For more information on upcoming productions or to buy tickets, call the box office at 385-209-1557 or visit http://www.onpitchperformingarts.com.

Photo Credit: Adam Pascal