Review: Hale Centre Theatre's Gripping NEWSIES is Grounded and Gritty

NEWSIES plays through August 26, 2023.

By: Jul. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Product Photo 1 Photos: See Josh Strickland in TARZAN at Tuacahn
World Premiere of New Musical THE PRINCIPLE WIFE To Play The Covey Center Next Month Photo 2 World Premiere of New Musical THE PRINCIPLE WIFE To Play The Covey Center Next Month
Review: RELATIVE SPACE at Creekside Theatre Fest is Intense and Contemplative Photo 3 Review: RELATIVE SPACE at Creekside Theatre Fest is Intense and Contemplative
Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber Photo 4 Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber

Review: Hale Centre Theatre's Gripping NEWSIES is Grounded and Gritty

The new production of Disney’s NEWSIES on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy pays homage to the original while adding an element of grittiness that hearkens to the film and further back to the pages of history. 

Matthew Sanguine as Jack (double cast with Weston Wright) has a powerful voice reminiscent of Broadway’s Jeremy Jordan and swagger like the film’s Christian Bale, tempered and balanced by Rachel Martorana’s compassionate but feisty Katherine (double cast with Bo Jacqueline Chester).

Other memorable leads include Hyrum Smith as Davey (double cast with Tanner Garner), Luseane “Lucy” Pasa as Medda (double cast with Mack), Gunnar Russell as Crutchie (double cast with Ethan Freestone), Douglas Irey as Pulitzer (double cast with Neal C. Johnson), and Flynn Mitchell as Les (double cast with Mack Boyer).

The dancers are phenomenal, with several of them so magnetic you can’t take your eyes off them when they’re onstage.  And their acting and singing passes muster as well, leading to gripping ensemble numbers. 

The choreography by Adam Dyer is completely innovative rather than an imitation.  The contemporary movement is very grounded with an athletic, almost hip-hop sensibility.  It’s pervasive throughout the show, filling every nook and cranny as if the characters are bursting with the need to express themselves through dance.  Some of the higher-flying leaps are missed, but what is gained in originality more than makes up for it. 

The well-researched costumes by Joy Zhu are outstanding.  Distressed with great skill, they create the illusion that these are really children who sleep on the streets.  Much credit for this is also deserved by hair and makeup designer Trisha Ison.

Kacey Udy’s metal fire escape set, which is evocative of the Broadway scenic design, understands this stage’s needs while making excellent use of its unique capabilities, leading to some soaring moments.  The well-orchestrated use of real fire is just one among several.   

The lighting and projection design by Jaron Kent Hermansen is restrained with a rough elegance but also carefully chosen elements that really pop with visual excellence.

Director David Paul Smith has clearly guided all these aspects with careful discernment and real passion.  It's a rare relief for a production like this to honor the roots of a beloved show while not being afraid to push the envelope to see it through new eyes. 

NEWSIES plays through August 26, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre

 




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Wasatch Theatre Company Continues Summer Season With The Annual PAGE-TO-STAGE FESTIVAL Big Photo
Wasatch Theatre Company Continues Summer Season With The Annual PAGE-TO-STAGE FESTIVAL Bigger Than Ever!

Wasatch Theatre Company will continue its summer season with the annual Page-to-Stage Festival featuring three full productions, staged readings, and workshops August 10-September 11 at the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

2
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary Delight Photo
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary Delight

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre is a confectionary delight for families to enjoy together. 

3
Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber

The Broadway replica production of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, currently playing in Tuacahn’s indoor Hafen Theatre, is Broadway caliber—a moniker that should never be used lightly but in this case is wholly and completely warranted.

4
Exclusive: A Snapshot of Time at Tuacahn Photo
Exclusive: A Snapshot of Time at Tuacahn

It’s July 1, 2023, 6 p.m., 105 degrees Fahrenheit.  Tuacahn Center for the Arts in the red rock wilderness of southern Utah is abuzz with activity, but it feels like any other day in the regional theatre’s summer season, which spans from May to October each year.  With an annual budget of approximately $25 million, it employs more than 300 visiting and local artisans, performers, and staff, not including the countless volunteers. 

From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in T... (read more about this author)

Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary DelightReview: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary Delight
Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway CaliberReview: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber
Exclusive: A Snapshot of Time at TuacahnExclusive: A Snapshot of Time at Tuacahn
Review: RELATIVE SPACE at Creekside Theatre Fest is Intense and ContemplativeReview: RELATIVE SPACE at Creekside Theatre Fest is Intense and Contemplative

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pirates of Penzance
Off Broadway Theater (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Timon of Athens
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/14-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-9/09)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Austen's Emma the Musical
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose
Cook Theater @Liahona Academy (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Principle Wife
Covey Center for the Arts (7/07-7/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/15-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It’s a Wondrous Life
Off Broadway Theater (11/03-11/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You