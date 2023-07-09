Review: Hale Centre Theatre's Gripping NEWSIES is Grounded and Gritty

The new production of Disney’s NEWSIES on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy pays homage to the original while adding an element of grittiness that hearkens to the film and further back to the pages of history.

Matthew Sanguine as Jack (double cast with Weston Wright) has a powerful voice reminiscent of Broadway’s Jeremy Jordan and swagger like the film’s Christian Bale, tempered and balanced by Rachel Martorana’s compassionate but feisty Katherine (double cast with Bo Jacqueline Chester).

Other memorable leads include Hyrum Smith as Davey (double cast with Tanner Garner), Luseane “Lucy” Pasa as Medda (double cast with Mack), Gunnar Russell as Crutchie (double cast with Ethan Freestone), Douglas Irey as Pulitzer (double cast with Neal C. Johnson), and Flynn Mitchell as Les (double cast with Mack Boyer).

The dancers are phenomenal, with several of them so magnetic you can’t take your eyes off them when they’re onstage. And their acting and singing passes muster as well, leading to gripping ensemble numbers.

The choreography by Adam Dyer is completely innovative rather than an imitation. The contemporary movement is very grounded with an athletic, almost hip-hop sensibility. It’s pervasive throughout the show, filling every nook and cranny as if the characters are bursting with the need to express themselves through dance. Some of the higher-flying leaps are missed, but what is gained in originality more than makes up for it.

The well-researched costumes by Joy Zhu are outstanding. Distressed with great skill, they create the illusion that these are really children who sleep on the streets. Much credit for this is also deserved by hair and makeup designer Trisha Ison.

Kacey Udy’s metal fire escape set, which is evocative of the Broadway scenic design, understands this stage’s needs while making excellent use of its unique capabilities, leading to some soaring moments. The well-orchestrated use of real fire is just one among several.

The lighting and projection design by Jaron Kent Hermansen is restrained with a rough elegance but also carefully chosen elements that really pop with visual excellence.

Director David Paul Smith has clearly guided all these aspects with careful discernment and real passion. It's a rare relief for a production like this to honor the roots of a beloved show while not being afraid to push the envelope to see it through new eyes.

NEWSIES plays through August 26, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre