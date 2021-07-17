BWW Review: Hale Centre Theatre's GUYS AND DOLLS is a Bold Technicolor Marvel

One of the hallmarks of the Golden Age Technicolor musical films was the extended dream or song sequence, full of bold primary colors, stylized sets, and big movement. GUYS AND DOLLS, playing on the Hale Centre Theatre Centre Stage is an uncanny reproduction of that look and feeling, from the costumes to the scenic design to the performances.

GUYS AND DOLLS (music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows) is based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon. It is widely considered one of the greatest musical comedy classics. After making a bet that he can get Sarah Brown to go with him to Havana, big-time gambler Sky Masterson realizes his mistake when he discovers she's a buttoned-up Christian missionary with the goal to save the souls of Broadway.

Jisel Soleil Ayon (double cast with Rachel Woodward Hansen) brings a gorgeous voice and sparkling personality to Sarah Brown. Derek Smith (double cast with Preston Taylor) is smooth and sincere as Sky Masterson.

Blake Barlow is a neurotic but lovable Nathan Detroit (double cast with Josh Richardson), and Kelly Pulver brings humanity to the humor of Miss Adelaide (double cast with Kristi Curtis).

The ensemble sings beautifully together and is filled with triple threats, with a special shout out to the energetic Genesis Eve Garcia as General Matilda B. Cartwright.

Jenn Taylor's Technicolor costumes are a true marvel, and they fit right in with Kacey Udy's stylized set (including a wonderful bright yellow and blue diner). The creative lighting by Michael Gray plays with shadow to create some very cool moments.

Fans of the Golden Age musicals of Hollywood and Broadway will be pleased as punch with this colorful, innovative revival.

GUYS AND DOLLS plays through August 14, 2021. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.