Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts Organizations in Utah Receive Combined $9 Million in Grants

Article Pixel

One requirement of the grant is that some of the funding must be used to host an event to increase tourism.

Aug. 28, 2020  
Arts Organizations in Utah Receive Combined $9 Million in Grants

Arts organizations in Utah will receive a combined $9 million in emergency grants to help them survive the health crisis, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The money was received as part of the federal CARES Act, and will be distributed to the 15 largest arts organizations and venues in the state.

One requirement of the grant is that some of the funding must be used to host an event to increase tourism.

The organizations that will receive grants include:

  • Ballet West
  • Broadway Media
  • Fan X (Dan Farr Productions)
  • Hale Centre Theatre (Sandy)
  • Loveland Living Planet Aquarium
  • MagicSpace Entertainment
  • Maverik Center
  • Natural History Museum of Utah
  • Red Butte Garden
  • Sundance Institute
  • Thanksgiving Point
  • Tuacahn Center for the Arts
  • Utah's Hogle Zoo
  • Utah Shakespeare Festival
  • Utah Symphony | Utah Opera

Read more on The Salt Lake Tribune.


Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Red Alert RESTART To Light Up Datyon Venues
  • VIDEOS: Watch Even More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Billy Stritch's Birdland Concert!
  • Billy Stritch Stops by Birdland Tonight - Get Tickets Today!