Arts Organizations in Utah Receive Combined $9 Million in Grants

One requirement of the grant is that some of the funding must be used to host an event to increase tourism.

Arts organizations in Utah will receive a combined $9 million in emergency grants to help them survive the health crisis, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The money was received as part of the federal CARES Act, and will be distributed to the 15 largest arts organizations and venues in the state.

One requirement of the grant is that some of the funding must be used to host an event to increase tourism.

The organizations that will receive grants include:

Ballet West

Broadway Media

Fan X (Dan Farr Productions)

Hale Centre Theatre (Sandy)

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

MagicSpace Entertainment

Maverik Center

Natural History Museum of Utah

Red Butte Garden

Sundance Institute

Thanksgiving Point

Tuacahn Center for the Arts

Utah's Hogle Zoo

Utah Shakespeare Festival

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera

Read more on The Salt Lake Tribune.

Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You