Arts Organizations in Utah Receive Combined $9 Million in Grants
One requirement of the grant is that some of the funding must be used to host an event to increase tourism.
Arts organizations in Utah will receive a combined $9 million in emergency grants to help them survive the health crisis, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The money was received as part of the federal CARES Act, and will be distributed to the 15 largest arts organizations and venues in the state.
The organizations that will receive grants include:
- Ballet West
- Broadway Media
- Fan X (Dan Farr Productions)
- Hale Centre Theatre (Sandy)
- Loveland Living Planet Aquarium
- MagicSpace Entertainment
- Maverik Center
- Natural History Museum of Utah
- Red Butte Garden
- Sundance Institute
- Thanksgiving Point
- Tuacahn Center for the Arts
- Utah's Hogle Zoo
- Utah Shakespeare Festival
- Utah Symphony | Utah Opera
Read more on The Salt Lake Tribune.