Abravanel Hall, Capitol Theatre, Eccles Theater And The Rose Performances Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Precautions

All Salt Lake County Arts venues - Abravanel Hall, Capitol Theatre, Eccles Theater, and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center - are closing for performances effective immediately today, March 12, through March 31.

The closure is at the direction of Salt Lake County Mayor Jennifer Wilson based on the recommendation of Utah Governor Gary Herbert to cancel or postpone gatherings of 100 persons or more amid concerns about preventing a widespread coronavirus outbreak in Salt Lake County as of Monday - yet concerns of many patrons have led the county to implement that recommendation starting today.

We are working with all of the shows scheduled during this time to determine the process for event rescheduling or ticket exchanges and/or refunds. If you purchased tickets through ArtTix, you will be notified via email on what to do.

Please note, if you have purchased tickets through a third-party seller, you will need to contact that agency directly for their refund/exchange policy.

We appreciate the leadership of our public officials and will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves to ensure the health and well-being of our audience, staff, artists, and crew before anything else.

Please see our website, saltlakecountyarts.org, or visit our Facebook page @slcoartsculture for updates on events and ticketing information. Or, you can email us at arts-info@slco.org with any questions or concerns.





