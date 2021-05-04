ANNIE JR. Will Be Performed At The Hale Center Theater Orem Next Weekend
The cast is led by Emme Chaffin in the title role.
Hale Center Theater Orem will produce "ANNIE JR" playing from May. 14 to May. 22, 2021.
Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at( 801)226-8600, or by visiting the theatre's website at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/1161
"It's the hard knock life for everyone's favorite orphan! Join Annie, Daddy Warbucks, Miss Hannigan, and the rest of the unforgettable cast of Annie Jr. this spring! Chock-full of musical favorites like "Tomorrow," "Easy Street," and "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile," that will leave you and your family singing all night long!"
For specific performance times, please visit: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/1161
Production Team:
Director/Choreographer - David Paul Smith
Music Director - Brandalee Streeter
Choreographer - Rebekah Raun
Production Stage Manager - Kelly Coombs
Dog Wrangler/Trainer - Laura Bikman
Lighting Designer - Ryan Fallis
Set Designers - Cole McClure; Bobby Swenson
Makeup, Hair, and Wig Designer - Laura Bikman
Costume Designer - Jayna Fry
Assistant Costume Designer - Paige Francis
Sound Designer - Cole McClure
Properties - Linda Hale
Cast List
Annie - Emme Chaffin
Molly - Madalee Streeter Kate - Scarlett Hale Tessie - Tessie Smith July - Wren Newton Pepper - Paisley Fillmore Duffy - Eva Calloway Daisy - Avri Davidson Susie - Molly Gygi Mary - Annalie Johnson Daddy Warbucks - Collin Larsen
Grace - Bronwyn Andreoli
Ms. Hannigan - Ella Hyte Rooster Hannigan - Iuli Peters Lily St. Regis - Opal Tolman
ENSEMBLE Bundles - Jonny Arias Drake - Kaleb Graf Bert Healy - Eddie Ryan Apple Seller - Chloe Whiting Dog Catcher/Policeman/Officer Ward - Sammy Lyon Cecile - Tatum Fish Annette - Emily Gibbons Mrs. Greer - Kate Wudel Mrs. Pugh - Claire Quigley Chauffeur - Lucy Shepherd Sound Effects Woman - Jennie Ness President Roosevelt - Zach Aden Louisa Howe - Emma Macfarlane Man - Reece Clerico Star-to-Be - Reese Oliveira