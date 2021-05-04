Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANNIE JR. Will Be Performed At The Hale Center Theater Orem Next Weekend

The cast is led by Emme Chaffin in the title role.

May. 4, 2021  

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce "ANNIE JR" playing from May. 14 to May. 22, 2021.

Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at( 801)226-8600, or by visiting the theatre's website at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/1161

"It's the hard knock life for everyone's favorite orphan! Join Annie, Daddy Warbucks, Miss Hannigan, and the rest of the unforgettable cast of Annie Jr. this spring! Chock-full of musical favorites like "Tomorrow," "Easy Street," and "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile," that will leave you and your family singing all night long!"

For specific performance times, please visit: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/1161

Production Team:

Director/Choreographer - David Paul Smith

Music Director - Brandalee Streeter

Choreographer - Rebekah Raun

Production Stage Manager - Kelly Coombs

Dog Wrangler/Trainer - Laura Bikman

Lighting Designer - Ryan Fallis

Set Designers - Cole McClure; Bobby Swenson

Makeup, Hair, and Wig Designer - Laura Bikman

Costume Designer - Jayna Fry

Assistant Costume Designer - Paige Francis

Sound Designer - Cole McClure

Properties - Linda Hale

Cast List

Annie - Emme Chaffin
Molly - Madalee Streeter Kate - Scarlett Hale Tessie - Tessie Smith July - Wren Newton Pepper - Paisley Fillmore Duffy - Eva Calloway Daisy - Avri Davidson Susie - Molly Gygi Mary - Annalie Johnson Daddy Warbucks - Collin Larsen
Grace - Bronwyn Andreoli
Ms. Hannigan - Ella Hyte Rooster Hannigan - Iuli Peters Lily St. Regis - Opal Tolman

ENSEMBLE Bundles - Jonny Arias Drake - Kaleb Graf Bert Healy - Eddie Ryan Apple Seller - Chloe Whiting Dog Catcher/Policeman/Officer Ward - Sammy Lyon Cecile - Tatum Fish Annette - Emily Gibbons Mrs. Greer - Kate Wudel Mrs. Pugh - Claire Quigley Chauffeur - Lucy Shepherd Sound Effects Woman - Jennie Ness President Roosevelt - Zach Aden Louisa Howe - Emma Macfarlane Man - Reece Clerico Star-to-Be - Reese Oliveira


