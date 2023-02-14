Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Utah Symphony Presents AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Concert This Month

Performances are on February 24 and 25.

Feb. 14, 2023  



On February 24 and 25, the Utah Symphony performs An American In Paris Film in Concert, where fans will be able to experience the thrills and delights of the City of Light paired with George Gershwin's iconic musical score. Performed live by the Utah Symphony while the entire movie plays on the big screen, the music from this timeless romantic comedy will be conducted by Ben Manis.

Following World War II, American ex-soldier Jerry Mulligan has found a home in post-war Paris as an aspiring painter. During an evening out with friends, Jerry falls head over heels for the charming Lise Bouvier. But there's a slight problem with their developing romance. Lise is actually stepping out with Jerry's friend and neighbor Adam Cook, and a wealthy heiress has her eye on more than just Jerry's artwork.

Directed by Vincente Minnelli and starring Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron, Oscar Levant, Georges Guétary and Nina Foch, An American In Paris earned a staggering $7 million at the box office in 1951 and won six Academy Awards including Best Picture, as well as the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture and the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Written Musicals.

The film's showstopping and iconic score was composed by George Gershwin, who has received an Academy Award, the Congressional Gold Medal, and a special Pulitzer Prize for his compositions. His first major composition was Rhapsody in Blue, which was orchestrated by Ferde Grofé and premiered by Paul Whiteman's Concert Band, in New York. It subsequently went on to be his most popular work, and established Gershwin's signature style and genius in blending vastly different musical styles, including jazz and classical, in revolutionary ways. His famous orchestral suite An American in Paris was composed just a few years later, continuing his jazz-influenced aesthetic.

The film An American in Paris is legendary for its crowning 17-minute dance sequence, set to the same orchestral suite. Other notable works by Gershwin appearing in the film include the third movement from his Concerto in F for Piano and Orchestra and the jazz standards "Someone to Watch Over Me" (1926), "'S Wonderful" (1927), "Embraceable You" (1928), and "I Got Rhythm" (1930), among many others.

Couples, families, or friends looking to give their evening an extra "spin" of classical Hollywood fun can enjoy dance instruction in the lobby from local professionals. A large Eiffel Tower display will also be available as a photo backdrop, allowing audiences to capture the daydream of Paris right from the lobby of Abravanel Hall.




