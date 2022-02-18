Theatre in the Heights presents Private Lives by Noel Coward, and directed by Shane Robert.

In an upscale Paris hotel Elyot Chase steps out on his terrace with his new wife Sibyl. They talk about how happy they will be as a married couple (much more than he was with his previous wife, Amanda). Their conversation leads them back inside while in the honeymoon suite next door, Victor, a man a few years older than Elyot, walks out onto his terrace. He calls for his wife, Amanda, to join him outside. It quickly becomes clear that this is the same Amanda who was previously married to Elyot, and that the former couple are in neighboring suites for their honeymoons with second spouses.

A short time later, Amanda and Elyot are surprised to encounter each other while on their respective terraces. Their strained conversation is cut short, and they both return to their spouses to try and convince them to leave the hotel immediately. Both conversations end in bitter arguments, and eventually Elyot and Amanda are back outside talking and drinking cocktails on Elyot's terrace. After realizing they are still in love with each other and should never have divorced, they lead the play into delightfully hilarious directions.

Featuring: Stanley Simons, Tabitha Ward, Lorin Torbitt, Bryan Pro, and Christine Deamer

Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8p.m. March 4-27 2022 and Sundays at 4:00PM 3/13, 3/20, 3/27 2022. All tickets are $15 for all ages (no infants please)

For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Also see the website at www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater.