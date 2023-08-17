Placer Repertory Theater Reveals Events For 2023-24 Season

While the surprises for 2024 are yet to be revealed, Placer Repertory Theater has revealed the 2023 events and shows to occur through December 2023 as part of the 2023-2024 season. 

Placer Repertory Theater’s 2023-2024 season begins in August with UNCLE VANYA: Scenes from a Country Life. Script-in-hand performances of Uncle Vanya include a private showing in August, and public performances on September 7 and 8 in Rocklin, California, after which Uncle Vanya will be available for booking throughout the region.

The second show of the Placer Rep theatrical season is a production of the full version of My Jekyll & Hyde. This playscript celebrates storytelling as it conjures literature to life to share the popular Victorian science fiction detective mystery in which Mr. Utterson struggles to save the life of his friend, Dr. Jekyll, from the scheming clutches of the malevolent Mr. Hyde. The play includes local history and personal stories as context that highlight the modern relevance of this iconic tale.

The Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party brings 2023 to a close on Sunday, December 10 at 7 p.m. This is an annual event full of music, games, drawings, contests with prizes, karaoke, a comedian, networking and an Open Stage. Enjoy holiday refreshments and mingling with Placer Rep artists, partners and patrons.

Below is a calendar of event for Placer Rep, August – December 2023:

  • August 26 – Uncle Vanya private preview in Lincoln
  • August 27 – Collaboration LAB in Rocklin
  • September 8 & 9 – Uncle Vanya script-in-hand performances in Rocklin
  • September 24 – Collaboration LAB in Rocklin
  • September 25 – The Mysterious Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde (one-act for Placer County School Tours begins, available for booking through May 2024)
  • October 22 – Collaboration LAB in Rocklin
  • October 27, 28 & November 3 & 4 – My Jekyll & Hyde
  • November 16 – VAPA Academy “Peter & Wendy” one-act performance
  • December 10 – Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party.

The events and productions schedule for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season, namely January 2024 – June 2024, are anticipated to be released soon. Most of the theatrical season grows out of Studium-Practicum program for company members in which…  For more information on Studium-Practicum, visit: https://placerrep.org/studium-practicum-2023/

Some of the Placer Rep company members and affiliates who participate in the Studium-Practicum professional growth program and are committed to season 2023-2024 include:

  • T.S. Forsyth, MFA, MS, Producing Artistic Director, Director, Playwright, shows toured internationally to world-renowned professional theaters.
  • Judy Merrick, attended the USC BFA program, RADA training program, with over 10 years professional theater in NY, LA and UK
  • Kyla Quinn, BA Technical Theater, who worked for Lifetime and Asylum Studios and is a specialist in Performing Arts Technology, including make-up design. 
  • Matthew D. Heyer, BFA, professional actor, costume specialist
  • Carol Anne Lopez, attended American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Pasadena, has professional film and tv acting credits, and has played numerous theatrical roles in Arizona, Colorado and California
  • Ronnie Duska Fowler, a character actor with a wide range, she is frequently seen on stages throughout the greater Sacramento area
  • Arie Krastev BS Computer Science, Mathematics, has acted on several Placer County stages from Lincoln to Auburn, as he studies his craft
  • Cloud Adams, BA Theology, professional film acting credits, he is learning the craft of theater as a participant in Studium-Practicum

Visit Placer Rep’s website for more information on our programs and biographies for the artists, many of whom are also artists/educators with the Placer Rep VAPA Academy.

Venues and scholastic entities interested in booking Placer Repertory Theater company’s theatrical season offerings, or School Tours one-ACT Productions, may contact BoxOffice@placerrep.org or Education@placerrep.org, or visit the company web site: https://PlacerRep.org.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding area, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).



Recommended For You