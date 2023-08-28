EURYDICE Comes to City Theatre Next Month

City Theatre at Sacramento City College brings acclaimed playwright Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, a reimagined take on the classical myth of Eurydice and Orpheus, to the stage. The production opens Friday, September 29, and plays through Sunday, October 15. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on September 29, 30, and October 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14; and at 2:00 p.m. on October 1, 8, and 15. Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento. Ticket prices are $20 for General Admission; $15 for Seniors, SARTA Members, Veterans/Military Personnel, and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for Students. Tickets may be purchased online or in person one hour before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at CityTheatre.net.

THE PLAY - Eurydice﻿

"Eurydice reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus and Eurydice not through Orpheus's infamous pilgrimage to retrieve his bridge, but through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, plot twists, and a script written to be a playground for designers, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story." -Sarah Ruhl

THE PLAYWRIGHT - Sarah Ruhl

Sarah Ruhl is an American playwright, author, professor, and Pulitzer Prize finalist. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in English and Master of Fine Arts in Playwriting from Brown University, where she worked with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel. Ruhl's plays include Dead Man's Cell Phone, Stage Kiss, Passion Play, The Clean House (Pulitzer Prize Finalist), and In the Next Room, or the vibrator play (Pulitzer Prize Finalist). Her plays have been produced on Broadway at the Lincoln Center Theater, the Goodman Theater in Chicago, and Berkeley Repertory Theater. Ruhl is also a MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient.

THE DIRECTOR - Christine Nicholson

Christine has been teaching Theatre at the University/College level for over twenty years, directing professionally for over twenty years, and has been a working actor since the 1980s. She is an Associate Producer/Director for the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, a founding member of Splinter Group Theatre (a theatre dedicated to Panto), and a member of Wildflower Women’s Ensemble. She’s directed 12TH NIGHT (twice), ROMEO AND JULIET, 3 MUSKETEERS, and COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO for the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, HAMLET and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM for Sacramento State University, and MIDSUMMER at both UC Berkeley and Sacramento Theatre Company. She’s also adapted and directed 10 productions for SCC’s Shakespeare Lite. She played Feste/12TH NIGHT at Big Idea Theatre; Rosalind /AS YOU LIKE IT at Tahoe Shakespeare; Antipholus/COMEDY OF ERRORS, Emilia/OTHELLO, and Lady Macbeth at Sacramento Shakespeare Festival; and title roles in /KING LEAR and MACBETH, Angelo/MEASURE FOR MEASURE, Dogberry/MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and Friar Lawrence/ROMEO AND JULIET for Wildflower Women’s Ensemble. Other favorite roles include Martha/…Virginia Woolf, Anna/CLOSER, and Greta/CARTHAGINIANS. Christine holds an MFA in Theatre from UC Davis (Irish Drama focus).

THE PRODUCTION

EURYDICE is directed by Christine Nicholson. The artistic team includes Shawn Weinsheink (scenic design), Nicole Sivell (costume design), and Isaiah Leeper (lighting design). The cast will be announced at a later date.