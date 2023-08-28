EURYDICE Comes to City Theatre Next Month

The production opens Friday, September 29, and plays through Sunday, October 15.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: RENT Soars at Broadway At Music Circus Photo 2 Review: RENT Soars at Broadway At Music Circus
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Photos: First Look at ON GOLDEN POND at Sutter Street Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at ON GOLDEN POND at Sutter Street Theatre

EURYDICE Comes to City Theatre Next Month

City Theatre at Sacramento City College brings acclaimed playwright Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, a reimagined take on the classical myth of Eurydice and Orpheus, to the stage. The production opens Friday, September 29, and plays through Sunday, October 15. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on September 29, 30, and October 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14; and at 2:00 p.m. on October 1, 8, and 15. Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento. Ticket prices are $20 for General Admission; $15 for Seniors, SARTA Members, Veterans/Military Personnel, and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for Students. Tickets may be purchased online or in person one hour before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at CityTheatre.net.

THE PLAY - Eurydice﻿

"Eurydice reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus and Eurydice not through Orpheus's infamous pilgrimage to retrieve his bridge, but through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, plot twists, and a script written to be a playground for designers, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story." -Sarah Ruhl

THE PLAYWRIGHT - Sarah Ruhl

Sarah Ruhl is an American playwright, author, professor, and Pulitzer Prize finalist. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in English and Master of Fine Arts in Playwriting from Brown University, where she worked with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel. Ruhl's plays include Dead Man's Cell Phone, Stage Kiss, Passion Play, The Clean House (Pulitzer Prize Finalist), and In the Next Room, or the vibrator play (Pulitzer Prize Finalist). Her plays have been produced on Broadway at the Lincoln Center Theater, the Goodman Theater in Chicago, and Berkeley Repertory Theater. Ruhl is also a MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient.

THE DIRECTOR - Christine Nicholson

Christine has been teaching Theatre at the University/College level for over twenty years, directing professionally for over twenty years, and has been a working actor since the 1980s. She is an Associate Producer/Director for the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, a founding member of Splinter Group Theatre (a theatre dedicated to Panto), and a member of Wildflower Women’s Ensemble. She’s directed 12TH NIGHT (twice), ROMEO AND JULIET, 3 MUSKETEERS, and COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO for the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, HAMLET and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM for Sacramento State University, and MIDSUMMER at both UC Berkeley and Sacramento Theatre Company. She’s also adapted and directed 10 productions for SCC’s Shakespeare Lite. She played Feste/12TH NIGHT at Big Idea Theatre; Rosalind /AS YOU LIKE IT at Tahoe Shakespeare; Antipholus/COMEDY OF ERRORS, Emilia/OTHELLO, and Lady Macbeth at Sacramento Shakespeare Festival; and title roles in /KING LEAR and MACBETH, Angelo/MEASURE FOR MEASURE, Dogberry/MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and Friar Lawrence/ROMEO AND JULIET for Wildflower Women’s Ensemble. Other favorite roles include Martha/…Virginia Woolf, Anna/CLOSER, and Greta/CARTHAGINIANS. Christine holds an MFA in Theatre from UC Davis (Irish Drama focus).

THE PRODUCTION

EURYDICE is directed by Christine Nicholson. The artistic team includes Shawn Weinsheink (scenic design), Nicole Sivell (costume design), and Isaiah Leeper (lighting design). The cast will be announced at a later date.




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at Sutter Street Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at Sutter Street Theatre

Sutter Street Theatre will present Cinderella, adapted and directed by Laura Luke from September 2 – September 24, Saturdays and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Check out photos here!

2
Sierra Stages to Present THE REVOLUTIONISTS Next Month Photo
Sierra Stages to Present THE REVOLUTIONISTS Next Month

Sierra Stages will present The Revolutionists, a blistering comedy that follows four famous women as they navigate the perils and politics of The French Revolution. Presented as the next installation of Theater by the Book, The Revolutionists runs one night only on Wednesday, September 13 7pm at Miners Foundry in downtown Nevada City, CA.

3
Natalie Bourgeois Joins Marcus Wells, MATEO, & More In DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A Photo
Natalie Bourgeois Joins Marcus Wells, MATEO, & More In DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD

Casting has been announced for DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD, written by Bert V. Royal and directed by Ryan Warren, playing September 29th & 30th at The Wm J. Geery Theater in Sacramento, CA.

4
Review: RENT Soars at Broadway At Music Circus Photo
Review: RENT Soars at Broadway At Music Circus

A lot can happen in 525,600 minutes. Love is found, dreams are lost, and lives are irrevocably altered. Such is the premise of Jonathan Larson’s rock musical, Rent, which is loosely based on Giacomo Puccini’s 1896 opera, La Bohème. Larson wanted to tell the stories of his friends who were afflicted by the AIDS epidemic and, at the same time, highlight the struggles that he and his peers faced as young artists in New York City. Sadly, Larson died from an aortic aneurysm the night before Rent opened Off-Broadway. He would not see it go on to Broadway and win the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; however, his vision continues in Broadway at Music Circus’ finale of their 2023 season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dog Sees God
Wm J. Geery Theater (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take Me Out
Wilkerson Theater (9/08-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oklahoma!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/03-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YPT-Disney's The Little Mermaid, jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/16-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clyde's
Capital Stage (8/23-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You