BUS STOP Comes to Placer Community Theater in September

Placer Community Theater (PCT) will present William Inge’s play Bus Stop beginning September 9. Performances will run for three weekends through September 24. Friday night performances begin at 7:30 p.m., Saturday performances are at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday performances begin at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available online at Click Here for $25, or at the door for $30.

The classic play takes place at Grace’s Diner, located in a small town 30 miles west of Kansas City, where a Greyhound bus, full of passengers, is stranded by a fierce snow storm. All the roads are blocked and five weary travelers will have to hole up until morning. The play was nominated for two Tony awards, and it was adapted to the iconic motion picture starring Marilyn Monroe in 1956.

Director Philip Jacques, who also stars in the play and is a PCT Board member, stated that creating this production of Bus Stop has been a labor of love... in a play about love, while portraying joy and pain, the sacred and the profane. "Our little bus has had a bumpy road getting here. Our first rehearsal happened under the former board leadership at Pamelot's Dance Studio. We then moved to the First Congressional Church, Auburn City Hall, Loomis Meeting Spot, and now we’re back at our regular venue, General Gomez Arts”.

Jacques added that finding the right actor to portray the various facets of each beleaguered character was challenging, but the full cast was finally put in place this spring. In addition to his character as Dr. Lyman, starring in the play are: Cori Martin, who vividly portrays Cherie’s ups and downs; Rick Grantham, playing the bull headed Bo; Molly Wingerd as innocent Elma; Del Dozier as Grace, the kind but resolute diner owner; David Atkinson as the humorous Virgil; Eddie Madrigal playing Carl, the lovestruck bus driver, and Bruce Barnard as the steady Sherrif.

Award winning set designer Michael Pierce built the stage and installed the lighting while Andy Poston is in charge of sound and video production as well as graphic design and social media outreach.

PCT’s new Board of Directors, presided by Luisa Handem Piette, would like to inspire the community to attend PCT's events and donate to the non-profit which enriches the community with its great performances and volunteer opportunities. Placer Community Theater has produced over forty plays, musicals, and other live shows over the last two decades.