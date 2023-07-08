4TH SATURDAYS READING SERIES Launches With THE TABLE This Month at Potentialist

The Table will be presented on July 29th at 2pm.

By: Jul. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 1 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Review: Have a Ball At CINDERELLA At Broadway At Music Circus Photo 2 Review: Have a Ball At CINDERELLA At Broadway At Music Circus
Review: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep Photo 3 Review: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep
Review: PREDICTOR Foretells a Hit at Capital Stage Photo 4 Review: PREDICTOR Foretells a Hit at Capital Stage

4TH SATURDAYS READING SERIES Launches With THE TABLE This Month at Potentialist

UNIVERSAL ACCESS PRODUCTIONS, a Reno-based non-profit theatre company, has announced the launch of their 4th Saturdays Reading Series at the Potentialist Workshop Theatre, Ali's Alley. All shows are at 2pm, and all performances are Pay-What-You-Can with a non-perishable food item for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

The Table, presented on July 29th at 2pm, is a 1994 novel by Mark Curtis, a celebrated Reno advertising Creative Director/writer. The play is adapted by UAP Founding Artistic Director, Jeanmarie Simpson.

"Mark shared the book with me back in the mid-nineties," Simpson said, "and I immediately thought it would make a great play. It's packed with delicious details about Reno and northern Nevada, wonderful nostalgia about the Misfits era, Frank Sinatra, Ava Gardner, the Truckee River, and Lake Tahoe. It's a love letter from one of its favorite sons to the region. Mark has a unique perspective that you don't get much these days. So much has changed - the Mapes is long gone, and Las Vegas has left Reno in the dust as the leading entertainment capital of the country. But Mark has given us a funny, wistful story full of longing that reminds us where we've been and inspires us as we move forward," Simpson concluded.

Simpson was also the Founding Artistic Director of the Nevada Shakespeare Company. In the late 90s, they produced a workshop production of The Table, first on the then-unfinished bottom floor of the Riverside Artists Lofts and later at the brand-new Wayne and Miriam Prim Theater at the Nevada Museum of Art.

"I wrote The Table in 1995," Curtis said, "and soon after, Jeanmarie turned it into a staged reading. It sat on old floppy disks for 28 years until we revitalized the project. Boy, is it fun working with Jeanmarie again. What she's done with the new format is exciting and strange," he laughed, then added, "Mostly exciting. Can't wait for folks to see it."

Universal Access Productions is a radically inclusive theatre and stage-to-film company that creates exceptional works informed by principles of universal design. We breed originality, spark passions, nourish artistic convictions and, in the process, make outstanding art.

The play is written and directed by Jeanmarie Simpson. The cast includes Jeffrey Bentley, Cori Lynne Cooper, Gary Cremeans, John Frederick, Kirk Gardner, Sarah Riley, Tom Strekal, and Amber Teen. Stage Manager is Liz Strekal.




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
TIKI DREAMS Comes to Napa Valley Museum Yountville Next Weekend Photo
TIKI DREAMS Comes to Napa Valley Museum Yountville Next Weekend

Napa Valley Museum Yountville continues to experience a “Tiki Takeover” with a series of fun and informative events celebrating its popular Main Gallery exhibition TIKI DREAMS: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon, as well its nostalgic History Gallery exhibition: The Great California Road Trip ’62.

2
Interview: Puppeteers For Fears Presents CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL! at Harlows Photo
Interview: Puppeteers For Fears Presents CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL! at Harlow's

Tired of the same old shows? Well, we’ve got you covered. Puppeteers for Fears, an Oregon-based puppet troupe, is embarking on their 2023 tour and have a stop at Harlow’s on July 16th. They will be performing their adaptation of Cthulhu: the Musical!, which combines horror and rock music with puppets and dark humor. BroadwayWorld spoke to playwright Josh Gross and puppeteer Alyssa Mathews about Shakespeare, evil octopi, and Sacramento’s sweet spots.

3
Review: We Cant Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep Photo
Review: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep

Oh, what a night! Jersey Boys, the Tony Award-winning jukebox musical about the rise and fall of The Four Seasons, is rocking the town of Columbia through the summer. It’s a story of the American dream, a rags-to-riches tale that brings four young boys out of Jersey and into the national spotlight. It’s also a story about what’s more important than fame: family, loyalty, and honor.

4
SEUSSICAL KIDS Comes to Sutter Street Theatre Photo
SEUSSICAL KIDS Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

Seussical Kids comes to Sutter Street Theatre. The musical features a Book, Music and Lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O'Keefe, and is based on the film by Daniel Waters, Directed & Choreographed by Sarah Williams, and Musically Directed by Hannah Hurst.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Predictor
Capital Stage (6/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Domestic Disturbance
Black Box Theater (7/07-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Descendants
Harris Center At Folsom Lake College (7/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard Of Oz, Jr.
Davis Musical Theatre Company (7/21-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You