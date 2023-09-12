30th Annual Beer & Ballet Choreography Celebration to Showcase New Works from Sacramento Ballet Artists

Sacramento Ballet is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its beloved season-opening Beer & Ballet program (September 29 - October 8, 2023). The annual event gives the main stage to the company's dancers to present their new works to audiences, an inspiring process for aspiring dancemakers to create, choreograph and manage stagecraft. Evening and matinee performances will be held at SacBallet Studios' James Hargrove Outdoor Performance Stage (J-HOPS) at CLARA in Midtown, location of SacBallet Studios. Sponsored by Sacramento's popular Bike Dog Brewery, one draft beer or glass of wine (courtesy of Old Sugar Mill Wineries) is included with each ticket. Beverage purchases at the show help fundraise for SacBallet. Popular local food trucks will be onsite.

"For 30 years now, the greater Sacramento region's arts community has shown incredible enthusiasm for SacBallet's company dancers through the Beer & Ballet program. So much so that our first night this year is already sold out based on pre-announcements and word of mouth!" said Artistic/Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp. "Working together like this to bring their own choreographic visions to life, many for the first time, SacBallet's company members bond like family because of events like Beer & Ballet. It is a rare growth opportunity for the dancers which also helps set the company on the same page for the year ahead. Everyone here is beyond excited to kick off the new season on such a wonderful up note."

Beer & Ballet also now includes a special pre-show bonus performance by dancers from SacBallet's Second Company. Spurred by the company's growing national and international reputation as a highly desired pre-professional dance training destination, Second Company encompasses SacBallet's Trainee Project and the six lead featured performers who comprise SB2. Attendees are advised to arrive at least 15 minutes early to support these emerging artists. Pre-show performances begin at 7:45 p.m. and 1:45 on matinees. There will be opportunities to meet and greet with dancers after performances.

WHEN: September 29 - October 8, 2023

WHERE: Beer & Ballet will be held on the James Hargrove Outdoor Performance Stage (J-HOPS) at SacBallet Studios, 2420 N Street, Sacramento, CA. For more information: https://www.sacballet.org/

HOW: TICKETING INFORMATION

For more details and to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 916-552-5810 or visit:

Click Here

WHY THIS MATTERS:



Sacramento Ballet delivers high-quality, world stage-worthy ballet, dance, education, and outreach initiatives. A modern, forward-leaning organization which respects its past while welcoming the future, Sacramento Ballet aims to unite, include and inspire diverse audiences. Connecting cultures with the positive power of live dance performance, it expands its reach to audiences via regional programming, community outreach and educational activities. Guided by Artistic/Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp - an innovative choreographer who raised the image and reputation of the Kansas City Dance Festival, Moving Arts Kansas City and Moving Arts Cincinnati - Sacramento Ballet's 2023/24 season theme is "Escape" and promises joyous innovation to life and rejuvenate audiences.

ABOUT SACRAMENTO BALLET



A highly regarded cultural asset renowned for artistic quality, Sacramento Ballet attracts approximately 80,000 people to performances annually. Deeply committed to the Capitol region for nearly 70 years, it conducts extensive outreach, educational and public engagement projects. It is the only local arts organization to maintain a residency of professional artists attached to a respected conservatory of dance: School of Sacramento Ballet. SacBallet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, funded by ticket sales to its live performances, individual donations, corporate, foundation and government support. Together, this empowers it to deliver world class programming for the community. For more information visit www.sacballet.org.

ABOUT SACRAMENTO BALLET'S Second Company



Under the direction of acclaimed dancer and respected instructor Jill Krutzkamp, Sacramento Ballet's newly formed Second Company launches this season. Second Company is the umbrella company for Trainee Project and its select group of six featured dancers: SB2. A proving ground for pre-professional training, distinctive programming and repertoire will be specially selected and choreographed for them. Twenty classically trained, aspiring artists who auditioned to join Second Company will regularly perform with the company, while they train and hone their skills for careers with major dance companies. Sacramento Ballet's respected reputation for professional career development is attracting young dancers from across the U.S. and California. Second Company aims to inspire expanded audiences with the passion and drive of these young dancers as they grow and gain the skills and confidence necessary for a life career in dance.