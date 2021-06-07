Theater Figures Will Take Part in the Laboratory for Young Directors from the CIS, Baltic States and Georgia

Azerbaijan's theater figures will join the project Laboratory for Young Directors from the CIS, Baltic States and Georgia, MENAFN reports. The event takes place on June 5-16, in honor of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Fyodor Dostoevsky.

The event will be organized within the 15th Chekhov International Theater Festival.

The Laboratory will feature masterclasses, in which theater experts will inform participants about the ways of working with texts. A theater play will be staged after the masterclasses.

Founded in 1986, Chekhov International Theater Festival is actively involved in productive exchanges that go far beyond the European continent. Latin America, Japan, South Korea, and China became an integral part of the festival activities. Over 500 plays have been staged as part of the festival.

