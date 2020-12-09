The National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of Belarus Hosts Concert Featuring World Opera Stars

The National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of Belarus will host a concert starring Oksana Volkova, Nadine Koutcher and Pavel Petrov. The concert takes place on 29 December.

The concert will be conducted by Dmitry Matviyenko.

Although the concert will take place on New Year's Eve, it is difficult to call it entertaining, Matviyenko told Belta. "The program is very serious. I am happy that it has lined up this way - turned out to be complete and interesting. It features rarest pieces, fantastic in their beauty. We will open the concert with Ludwig van Beethoven's Coriolan overture. The second part will feature two parts of Sergei Prokofiev's Alexander Nevsky cantata. I'm sure this music will touch everyone," he said.

Due to the health crisis, this event was postponed from its previously scheduled date of 04/27/2020. Previously sold tickets are valid or must be returned to the theater box office.

