Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre Group

The Hudson Valley‘s newest professional theatre company, Core Theatre Group announces Maelyn Jarmon (season 16 winner of NBC’s The Voice, and Clay Singer (Broadway national tour, The Band’s Visit) starring in Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years.

With direction by CTG’s Jessica McRoberts and musical direction by Paul Pegler, this modern musical chronicles of five year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. Jamie’s story is told in chronological order starting after the couple meets, Cathy‘s story is told in reverse, and they intertwine at the center.

Below, check out a sneak peek of Season 16 winner of NBC's THE VOICE Maelyn Jarmon and The Bands Visit's Clay Singer as they rehearse for Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS for Core Theatre Group: