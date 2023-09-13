The Schoolhouse Theater Presents 3-WAY STOP By James Sheldon

The Schoolhouse Theater will present the Westchester Premier of James Sheldon's 3-Way Stop, directed by Schoolhouse Artistic Director Owen Thompson.

This fascinating, formidable, and wickedly funny evening of three one act plays from master playwright James Sheldon is the third and final offering of TST's 2023 season and will have audiences on the edge of their seats. It will be performed at the performance space at 3 Owens Road in Croton Falls with performances running from Friday, October 13th through Sunday, October 29th.

The opening of 3-Way Stop on Friday the 13th is no accident. Nothing is quite the way it seems in James Sheldon's intriguing world. Patterns of the Sky introduces us to Franklin and Eliza, a perfect couple who seemingly have it all: brains, beauty, and money to spare. But will dark secrets undo them? In Cowboys and Indians, we meet brothers Michael and Mitch, with a sibling rivalry of truly biblical proportions. And finally in A Beautiful Day, we meet Matthew and Lil who are faced with the question, "what happens the day after the end of the world?" As our playwright himself observes, "Life isn't the way it's supposed to be."

James Sheldon's latest play, Reparations, drew record crowds at Brooklyn's Billie Holiday Theatre and was named Best Play of 2019 by the Audelco Awards, recognizing excellence in Black theatre. The 2021 revival of Reparations, at the Gloucester Stage Company outside Boston, garnered Best Play of the Year honors from Broadway World (Boston). James' other produced plays include the London premiers of Shiverman, nominated as Best Play of 2012 by the Off-West End Awards, and A Model for Mankind in 2010. He has also written two screenplays and is currently working on a family drama set in the post-Covid era.

3-Way Stop boasts a high-powered cast. Eric Bryant, who will be familiar to Schoolhouse audiences from his beautiful performance in Gladstone Hollow and from his many appearances at the Westport Country Playhouse where he received the Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Lead Actor in The Invisible Hand. Natalia Cuevas is a classically trained Actress with many Shakespearean productions to her credit and will be familiar to audiences from her appearance on HBO's The Deuce. P.J. Sosko is a familiar fixture on television series such as The Equalizer and Reservation Dogs and will soon be seen as Hunter S. Thompson on Netflix's The Girls on the Bus.

Owen Thompson is thrilled to be leading the Schoolhouse Theater along with his true brother, Producing Director Bram Lewis. He most recently directed the opener of our season: John Logan's Tony and Olivier Award-winning drama Red. This joyous production played to sold-out houses and standing ovations, and BroadwayWorld's Bruce Apar called it, "thrilling, mind-expanding theater!" Owen's productions have been seen throughout New York City and across America. His immersive, multi-media production of Shakespeare's The Tempest was nominated for a bevy of New York Independent Theater Awards including Best Director and his production of Gilbert & Sullivan's The Mikado at the iconic Ivoryton Playhouse received the Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Musical.

For tickets to 3-Way Stop, visit Click Here or call 914-473-7111.