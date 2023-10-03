The Harrison Players Celebrate 60 Years With WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Normally, reaching 60 is somewhat of an average event, but for a community theater group, it is a major accomplishment, and one that The Harrison Players is extremely proud of.

The Harrison Players Inc. was founded in 1963 as a non-profit group, and has produced many shows including numerous big musicals, dramas and comedies, as well as mysteries, children's shows and musical reviews. Putting the community in community theater, the group firmly believes in giving to the community by also remaining very active in civic events. Members have performed for the sick and the elderly, created Haunted Parks and sponsored scholarships as well as providing themed dinners with entertainment and hosting Open Mic Nights.

Auditions are open to everyone and Harrison Players always welcomes new people. Through the years, the group's continued success has been due to the commitment and talent of many volunteers from around the area. The Harrison Players are affiliated with Arts Westchester, The Harrison Council for the Arts and The Harrison Recreation Department.

To celebrate their 60th anniversary year, The Harrison Players will present "Whose Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Friday October 20 at 7:30pm (with opening night champagne reception to follow), Saturday October 21 at 7:30pm and Saturday October 21 at 2:00pmand Sunday October 22 at 2:00pm.

The production is brilliantly directed by Anthony J. Valbiro and the exceptional cast is Amanda Bloom, Tim Brandt, Danny Charest and Elizabeth Paldino.

Tickets are $25.00 in Advance and $30.00 at the Door