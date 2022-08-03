The Emelin Theatre Announces Shows for Fall 2022 50th Anniversary Season

The Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts is celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season this fall. The full lineup for the season was announced today. Get full details below.

GANGSTAGRASS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 @ 8PM | BLUEGRASS | $39/$34/$30

Gangstagrass combines great American traditions of bluegrass, hip-hop and beyond, to create a whole new musical genre that is more than the sum of its parts. Putting down roots and branching out across never-before-bridged genres, Gangstagrass has delighted crowds and has blown minds across the world, garnering a reputation among fans for dynamism and spontaneity. From SXSW to Grey Fox to the Americana Festival to music festivals abroad, these live performances explode the boundaries between genres generally thought to be incompatible.

TICKETS

EMELIN FILM CLUB | FALL 2022

SIX FILMS | SIX WEDNESDAYS @ 7:30PM

Sep 28 | Oct 12 | Oct 26 | Nov 9 | Nov 16 | Nov 30

The Emelin's long running Film Club, now in its 18th Season, offers a robust year-round program of critically acclaimed, pre-release, independent films. Films are carefully curated for a sophisticated audience by our curator and not divulged until screening time, to create an air of anticipation around the event. Screenings are accompanied by exclusive interviews with the film's creators, writers, directors or cast members, depending on availability.

WEB

AN EVENING WITH THE Delfeayo Marsalis QUINTET

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2022 @ 8PM | JAZZ | $55/$50/$45

Delfeayo Marsalis is one of the top trombonists, composers and producers in jazz today. Known for his "technical excellence, inventive mind and frequent touches of humor" (Leonard Feather, Los Angeles Times), he is "one of the best, most imaginative and musical...trombonists of his generation." (Philip Elwood, San Francisco Examiner.) In January 2011, Delfeayo and the Marsalis family (father Ellis and brothers Branford, Wynton and Jason) earned the nation's highest jazz honor - a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award. Emelin Jazz events are sponsored by ArtsWestchester with support from Westchester County Government

WEB

TICKETS

PHOTOS

THE James Hunter SIX

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2022 @ 7PM | SOUL/RHYTHM & BLUES | $50/$45/$40

One of the foremost soul singers performing today, James Hunter is a writer of compelling narratives sung with true grit. Accompanied by an ace band of New York City's finest musicians, The James Hunter Six ensemble is known for electrifying soul music fans across the globe with its signature uptempo, swinging rhythm & blues.

WEB

TICKETS

PHOTOS

CHRIS SMITHER & TIM O'BRIEN DUO

WITH Jan Fabricius

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2022 @ 8PM | AMERICANA/ROOTS/BLUEGRASS | $58/$53/$45

The award-winning Folk singer-songwriter and one of the finest acoustic musicians in the country, Chris Smither is joined on stage by Multi GRAMMY winner and instrumentalist Tim O'Brien. Together they bring a brilliant mesh of vocals, string wizardry, and original song.

TICKETS

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH Bettye Lavette

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2022 @ 7PM | ROCK/SOUL | $45/$38

Hailed by The New York Times as "one of the great soul interpreters of her generation," Bettye Lavette is a vocalist who can take any type of song and make it completely her own. As American Songwriter so aptly wrote, "LaVette's iconic, lived in voice, dynamic arrangements and forceful, taut interpretations bring unique perspectives to everything she touches. LaVette doesn't just croon songs, she gets inside them, turns them inside out and reveals layers of meaning..." Accompanied on keyboard by Evan Mercer, Bettye will perform songs from throughout her 50-plus year career, including those she used to perform in small Detroit clubs before her 21st Century resurgence.

TICKETS

LEZ ZEPPELIN

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022 @ 8PM | ROCK/TRIBUTE | $49/$42 | VIP Tickets $75

Lez Zeppelin has gained unanimous critical acclaim as one of the most exciting live acts around, becoming the first female rock act to pay homage to Led Zeppelin and to garner rave reviews across the board. The quartet returns to the Emelin to perform Led Zeppelin's Celebration Day in its entirety including such Rolling Stones classic hits as "Good Times Bad Times," "Ramble On," "Black Dog," "In My Time Of Dying," more. Lez Zeppelin stays true to the musically audacious spirit of the original, delivering the legendary rock band's blistering arrangements and monstrous sound note-for-note at sold-out frenzied shows around the world.

VIP Tickets include pre-show Meet & Greet plus an exclusive signed Celebration Day show poster.

TICKETS

LADIES OF LAUGHTER

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2022 @ 8PM | COMEDY | $45/$35

For over twenty years, Ladies of Laughter has served as a launching pad for female comedic talent, with past participants ranging from Amy Schumer to Melissa Rauch. Join us this October for another great night of comedy featuring Mary Dimino, Talia Reese, Regina DeCicco and Patty Rosborough. Emelin Comedy events are sponsored by ArtsWestchester with support from Westchester County Government

TICKETS

THE WORLD FAMOUS Glenn Miller ORCHESTRA

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2022 @ 8PM | JAZZ/BIG BAND | $65/$55

With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. Recording such classic hits as "In The Mood," "Chattanooga Choo Choo," "A String of Pearls," "Moonlight Serenade" and "Tuxedo Junction," Miller's music consistantly dominated the airwaves of the 30s and 40s, while his legendary orchestra played to sold out crowds. The legend and the music live on when The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra swings into Mamaroneck to perform at the Emelin. Emelin Jazz events are sponsored by ArtsWestchester with support from Westchester County Government

TICKETS

CAROLE & PAULA IN

THE MAGIC GARDEN

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2022 @ 12 & 3PM | FAMILY | $19 Kids/$24 Adults

Carole Demas and Paula Janis, the beloved stars of TV's iconic "The Magic Garden", celebrate their 50th Anniversary of the acclaimed show with a fun-filled family concert for all ages! Join them for laughs, happy memories, "The Magic Garden" video clips, plus songs and stories we all love. Additional antics provided by the original Sherlock!

TICKETS

Please visit www.emelin.org for updates