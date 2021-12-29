Student Blog: In Comes Company

On December 9th, I took a trip into New York City to see Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theater. But the trip soon turned into an experience I was not expecting.

I knew it was the opening night of Company on Broadway, so after our show was over we made sure to walk by the Company theater. We turned the corner and to our surprise confetti was flying everywhere. People were making their way out of the theater and people gathered in the middle of the street. The timing could not have been more perfect.

We stood in the crowd of people and confetti for a while until we noticed that lights and rails were being set up by the red carpet. We suspected the cast was going to be coming out. After seeing this, my friends and I did not hesitate to make our way over to the carpet. We ended up getting a spot at the end of the carpet right in front. We could not believe our luck. We waited and watched the press scramble to get ready to give interviews and take photos.

Then finally, the cast started coming out one by one all dressed up. Each one of them looked absolutely incredible. Jennifer Simard, Christopher Fitzgerald, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Bobby Conte, and even Patti LuPone came out. Everyone was clapping and cheering and clapping for the actors. Unfortunately, it started getting late and we had to leave before the star of the show, Katrina Lenk, could make an appearance. This was truly like nothing I have ever experienced before and would recommend any Broadway fans to keep an eye out for opening nights!