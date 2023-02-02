Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Queens Theatre Presents THE MONKEY KING: A Kung-Fu Musical

Performances are February 11-12.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Queens Theatre Presents THE MONKEY KING: A Kung-Fu Musical

On Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th, Queens Theatre presents The Monkey King: A Kung-Fu Musical, an original production by real-life dynamic duo husband and wife team and theatre artists from Forest Hills, Queens, Kimbirdlee and Jonathan Fadner.

Based on the legendary mythical figure from the popular Chinese novel, "Journey to the West," by Wu Cheng'en, The Monkey King: A Kung-Fu Musical is an action-packed, epic adventure with a twist! The beloved main character is a woman! Kimbirdlee and Jonathan Fadner came up with the idea of changing the gender of the main character after noticing that there were few roles in musical theatre written specifically for Asian-American women.

"I love the world of possibilities of musical theatre. Through this story-telling medium, we explore many genres - rock, jazz, classical, hip hop, folk, and any setting - a barren stage, an opera house, a puppet show, a street corner," said writer, composer, and music director Jonathan Fadner. "That being said, there are gaping cultural holes in the musical canon. We wrote this empowering show to fill those holes with principal roles for Asian women in musical theatre."

Don't miss the adventure as the first-ever female Monkey King battles against Heaven and Earth's most treacherous foes to save her tribe and achieve immortality. With a cast of memorable characters, a mix of classical and rock music, and kung-fu style choreography - this is an action adventure come to life, a heartfelt and inspiring story perfect for the entire family!

"Writing "The Monkey King A Kung-Fu Musical with Jonathan is my single most meaningful project that highlights my own culture, empowers my world as an Asian woman, and creates much needed opportunities for the Asian theatre community here in New York City and beyond," said co-writer Kimbirdlee Fadner, who plays The Monkey King.

The Monkey King: A Kung-Fu Musical will star Sarah Lam Chiu as Guan Yin, Kimbirdlee Fadner as The Monkey King, Ellis Gage as Jade Emperor, Brian Jose as Demon of Havoc, Charles Pang as Immortal Teacher, Gage Thomas as Dragon King, Bella Villanueva as Jogo and Annie Yamamoto as Ganjuwai.

Direction by Steven Eng, Written by Jonathan Fadner and Kimbirdlee Fadner, Composed by Jonathan Fadner, Musical Direction by Jonathan Fadner, Choreography by Max Erhlich, I Chen Wang (Projection Designer), Erin Black (Costume Design), Madeline Goddard (Set Design), Kelly Ruth Cole (Stage Manager), Charlotte Fung Miller (Artist), Jerry Fadner (Graphic Designer).

Tickets for The Monkey King: A Kung-Fu Musical start at $18 each. Purchase 4 tickets for $60 with code 4FOR60. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222488®id=84&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fqueenstheatre.org%2Fevent%2Fthe-monkey-king?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/. For more details, visit www.queenstheatre.org or call the Box Office at (718) 760-0064.




Arc Stages To Present THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? Starring Broadways Matt Bogart Photo
Arc Stages To Present THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? Starring Broadway's Matt Bogart
Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages will welcome Westchester native, Broadway actor Matt Bogart who leads an incredible cast of Broadway actors in The Goat or, Who Is Sylvia? by Edward Albee.
Student Blog: In Conversation With Joshua Piper Photo
Student Blog: In Conversation With Joshua Piper
Joshua Piper is no stranger to the stage, whether it be performing or writing, the Junior at Wagner can give a piece or two of advice. Read in on my chat with him on advice for writers ranging from those waiting to get started and those anxious to get produced!
Student Blog: Academic Integrity Photo
Student Blog: Academic Integrity
Academic integrity seems even more important in college than it did in grade school. This is definitely a feeling that can be felt by every college student as the punishment for plagiarism is reiterated with every paper I get assigned. 
ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS Reading Announced At Westchester Playhouse, February 5 Photo
ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS Reading Announced At Westchester Playhouse, February 5
Kentwood Players presents a reading of ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS, a comedy by Ken Levine, on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse.

More Hot Stories For You


Arc Stages To Present THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? Starring Broadway's Matt BogartArc Stages To Present THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? Starring Broadway's Matt Bogart
February 1, 2023

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages will welcome Westchester native, Broadway actor Matt Bogart who leads an incredible cast of Broadway actors in The Goat or, Who Is Sylvia? by Edward Albee.
ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS Reading Announced At Westchester Playhouse, February 5ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS Reading Announced At Westchester Playhouse, February 5
January 27, 2023

Kentwood Players presents a reading of ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS, a comedy by Ken Levine, on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse.
The Emelin Theatre FILM CLUB Series Begins February 1The Emelin Theatre FILM CLUB Series Begins February 1
January 19, 2023

The Emelin Theatre continues its eminent FILM CLUB series beginning Feb 1 with a slate of five critically acclaimed, pre-release films.
Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces Lineup for 50th Anniversary SeasonEmelin Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces Lineup for 50th Anniversary Season
January 11, 2023

Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts has announced details for its upcoming 50th anniversary season.
Catskill Mountain Foundation's 25th Anniversary Kicks Off With THE MISSING ELEMENTCatskill Mountain Foundation's 25th Anniversary Kicks Off With THE MISSING ELEMENT
January 11, 2023

Catskill Mountain Foundation begins its 25th Anniversary year with an energizing music and dance collaboration with Works & Process at the Guggenheim. The Missing Element will perform at the Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, NY on Saturday, January 21 at 7:30 PM.
share