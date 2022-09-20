LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens 56th Season at Meadow Brook Theatre

While working as an assistant in a floral shop, shy Seymour stumbles across a new breed of plant. He names it "Audrey II," after the coworker he has a crush on. But Audrey II isn't as "proper" as Audrey. In a deep, R&B voice, it promises unending fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he supplies it with BLOOD! But just what does Audrey II have in mind for Seymour... and the world?



Little Shop of Horrors, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, runs at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester from October 5 through 30, 2022.



"We're excited to present a professional production of this show that so many love. Most people are familiar with the cult classic horror film or the 1986 movie musical. Now they can see it live and enjoy the magic of watching Audrey II come alive on stage," said Travis Walter, MBT artistic director. "And we've got a great cast-some are MBT favorites and others are brand new."

Seymour is played by Tim Dolan with Katy Kujala who plays Audrey. The rest of the cast includes Chip DuFord (Mr. Mushnik), Dan Fenaughty (Orin and ensemble), Sade Crosby (Ronette), Meka King (Crystal), Destyni Williams (Chiffon), Tyler Boda (Audrey II Puppeteer), and Tamara Della Anderson (Voice of Audrey II and Resident of Skid Row). The cast is rounded out by Mary Magyari, Jessica Nichols, and Antonio Vettraino.



Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Travis W. Walter, with choreography by Debbie Williams and musical direction by Zachary Ryan. Brittanie Nicole Sicker is the stage manager, with scenic design by Jen Price Fick, costume design by Karen Kangas-Preston, lighting design by Neil Koivu, and sound design by Mike Duncan. Zachary Ryan also conducts the band and plays keyboard. The rest of the band includes Stacy White (keyboard 2), Keith Fleetwood (guitar), Greg Platter (bass) and Paul Loos (percussion).



Tickets range from $37 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.



Little Shop of Horrors is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Kresge Foundation, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.



A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.