Kennedy Caughell & Clay Rice-Thomson to Take Part in at Triple Threat: The Audition Experience Workshop This Weekend

Two Worlds Entertainment, a twenty first century think-tank committed to provide the local community with theater based educational initiatives, will host Triple Threat: The Audition Experience Workshop with Broadway artists on Sunday September 18th for students in the tri-state area at the Tarrytown Music Hall.

A workshop centered in providing aspiring performers with the tools to audition and brand themselves successfully, the panel of guest artists will include Broadway's Kennedy Caughell (PARADISE SQUARE, BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL) and Clay Rice-Thomson (MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL, NEWSIES).

"With these professional workshops, local students don't need to take costly trips to NYC to work on their singing, acting, and dancing skills," explains Jeff Malone, Co-Founder and Executive Director of TWE. "The needs of a twenty-first century student and artist are evolving, and we are committed to bringing Broadway professionals right to their backyard here in Westchester to work on establishing their brand early and prepare them for key industry expectations."

Students at the workshop will be working in both large and small group settings throughout the course of the day to get individualized attention in multiple disciplines from each guest artist, along with other staff from TWE and Helen Hayes Youth Theatre. Students will be invited to perform and showcase song selections, monologues, movement skills, and review headshots and resumes for constructive feedback and critique.

"An audition, whether local or professional, is the one and only chance a performer gets and it's important to not let those nerves rattle you," explains Richard F. Grasso, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of TWE. "This workshop isn't just a meet and greet. It is a chance for students to work on strengthening and improving their audition skills. How can students who don't dance feel comfortable in a movement call for a show they really want to be cast in? What song showcases their voice best for what they are auditioning for? We want these questions answered for students so that they can leave the workshop feeling comfortable and confident for their upcoming school, local or college audition."

Past TWE workshop guest artists have included TONY-nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Prince of Broadway), Broadway's Madeline Trumble ( Newsies, Mary Poppins National Tour), Broadway's Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill, Orange is the New Black), Broadway's Becca Lee (The Prom, NY Knicks Dancer) and Award winning Director and Choreographer Barry Ivan (Regional Premiere: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray).

REGISTRATION AND VENUE INFORMATION

TRIPLE THREAT: The Audition Experience Workshop

A One Day Workshop with Broadway Professionals



Sunday September 18th, 2022

Tarrytown Music Hall

13 Main Street

Tarrytown, NY 10591



9:00AM - 12:30PM - Ages 7 - 11 - $99

9:00AM - 3:00PM - Ages 12 - 18 - $149