Irish Pub Katie O'Byrne's Donates a Portion of Sales to the Proctors Theatre

Local business are joining forces to help out Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, News10 reports. Irish restaurant/pub Katie O'Byrne's is leading the initiative.

"We obviously in the restaurant business haven't had a great year, if we can make a donation we will, but we figured besides us, maybe we can get the public to help a little bit," says the restaurant's co-owner, John Keller.

Beginning this week, Katie O'Byrne's is offering food and drink specials and is donating a portion of those sales to the theatre.

There will be a 25 dollar fixed price for a choice of 3 different entrees, soup, salad, dessert, and $5 of that goes to Proctors. There is also an Irish coffee martini that will be offered for $9 and $4.50 of those martinis are going to Proctors.

"We're a quarter mile away from Proctors. People can park here and walk, so overtime, Proctor has shows it benefits to everyone downtown...not just Proctors so we're hoping this feeds off and places catch on through spring and summer and kind of help them out," says Keller.

Keller said that he doesn't have a set goal that he is planning to raise, but the pub will continue to support Proctors for the duration of the pandemic.

