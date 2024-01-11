ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood Playhouse

Elmwood Playhouse presents Italian American Reconciliation, by John Patrick Shanley, opening on January 19, 2024.

A captivating blend of comedy and poignant storytelling, Italian American Reconciliation is a big story with a big heart that The New Yorker calls “zestfully comic.” Fun and relatable, it's a joyful celebration of family, friendship, second chances, and “amore.”

Written by the Oscar-winning writer of Moonstruck, and directed by Peter Garruba, the production features Debbie Buchsbaum (of River Vale, NJ), Paul Halley (of Suffern, NY) John Carlos Lefkowitz (of West Nyack, NY), Sierra Lidén (of Northvale, NJ), Normajean Pfautsch (of Nyack, NY), Blair Peroni (of Nanuet, NY) and Kerri Donlon (of New York, NY).

Ticket holders for opening night are invited to a pre-show gallery reception from 6:30 to 7:30 to view the artwork of Nyack Art Collective and enjoy complimentary wine, soft drinks, and cheeses from local gourmet shop Scott and Joe. Artwork will remain on exhibit in the Elmwood lobby gallery throughout the run of the show.

Performances of Italian America Reconciliation run January 19 through February 10: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with an open caption performance on Thursday February 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30/seniors, students, and military: $27.

Visit elmwoodplayhouse.com or call 845.353.1313 for reservations and information. Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street in Nyack, New York.

Elmwood Playhouse is celebrating 75 years of bringing quality live theater to the Hudson Valley. Located in the heart of Nyack, NY, Elmwood is a cherished institution, giving artists a place to connect and showcase their talents and providing the local community with quality live theater in an intimate setting. The theater continually seeks to reflect the diversity of voices within the community through the productions it presents and gives back to the community through collaboration with local organizations. In addition to the on-and-off stage talents that grace Elmwood, our members, patrons, and supporters play an important role in keeping the tradition of community theater alive.