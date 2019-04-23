Hoff-Barthelson's 2018-19 Great Composers Lecture Series Concludes in May

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's 2018-19 Great Composers Lecture Series for music aficionados presented by guest lecturer Michael Boriskin concludes on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 7:30 pm with The Music of Our Time: A Sonic Road Map.

Aaron Copland once wrote that art should reflect the era in which it was created. It has always been challenging to navigate through the art of one's time, while actually living through its evolutionary twists and turns. But with the music of Stravinsky, Debussy, Bartok, Schoenberg, and other seminal composers now so far back in the rearview mirror of our artistic consciousness - like the works of so many writers, painters, architects, and choreographers of that bygone era, who exploded traditional artistic landscapes and ushered us into early 20th-Century Modernism - we can follow quite clear lines of artistic evolution and genealogy, and begin to make sense of it all and really revel in it! Noted pianist and NPR commentator Michael Boriskin invites all open ears and open minds on this musical adventure!

The lecture takes place at the School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. Admission is $25. HBMS students and parents may attend free of charge. Space is limited; reservations are strongly encouraged.

For additional information, or to reserve seats:

hb@hbms.org; 914-723-1169; www.hbms.org

