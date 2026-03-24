HOW WILL I REMEMBER THIS World Premiere Set For Limited Run At IAMT Theater

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Reed Luplau Works, in association with the Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT), will present the world premiere of HOW WILL I REMEMBER THIS, a new dance narrative directed and choreographed by Reed Luplau with original music by Javier Dunn.

The production will play a three-night limited engagement at the IAMT Theater in New York City on May 22, 23, and 24.

The work draws inspiration from the Netflix documentary Eldorado, which explores a 1920s queer cabaret nightclub in Weimar-era Germany that was closed by the Nazis in 1933. Through movement, music, and theatrical storytelling, the piece follows a man attempting to reconstruct events from his past and examines how memory is shaped when history is disrupted.

The production features eight professional dancers alongside four graduates from IAMT’s training program, reflecting the company’s focus on connecting emerging performers with professional artists.

The creative team includes scenic design by Sarina Rivera and costume design by DW. The production is produced by Peter Marinaro, with producing support from Andy Jones, Todd and Elizabeth Donovan, Lynda Erbs (AMCI), and IAMT’s Michael Minarik. Publicity is by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place May 22–24 at the IAMT Theater in New York City. Tickets are priced at $37.89 and are available online.