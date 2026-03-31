Company Della Luna Will Present World Premiere of THE PERFECT STORY

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COMPANY DELLA Luna has announced the world premiere production of Edoardo Tesio's THE PERFECT STORY, directed by Tesio. THE PERFECT STORY will play a four-performance limited engagement at The Flea Theater (20 Thomas St, New York, NY). Performances begin Thursday, May 21, and continue through Sunday, May 24. Opening Night is Thursday, May 21 (8 p.m.).

THE PERFECT STORY is an original electropop music theatrical show set inside a mythical Library where, each year, only one story in the entire world is allowed to be written. In this world, stories are power. They shape culture. They determine who is remembered and who is erased. And the Library decides which story deserves to exist.

Blending fairytale fantasy with biting commentary on artistic ambition, burnout culture, and the politics of representation, THE PERFECT STORY asks: Who decides what is worthy of being told? Who benefits from scarcity? And what happens when artists stop chasing perfection and start rewriting the system?

The production stars Naiomi Abiola as Ensemble, Zoe Farago as Ensemble, Vanessa Fry as Ensemble, Annelise Brooks Laakko as Ensemble, Tess Majewski as Ensemble, Dereck Marmolejos as The Writer, Marjorie Murillo as The Apprentice, Soraya Omtzigt as The Guardian, and Audrey Richards as Ensemble.

“What makes this show urgent is that it doesn't just talk about gatekeeping — it theatricalizes it. The Library in the show only allows one story per year to exist. That's an extreme fantasy, but it mirrors how our cultural systems actually function. Audiences will see themselves in that pressure to be exceptional, to compete, to be ‘chosen.'” - Edoardo Tesio

The production features scenic design by Monica Romano, costume design by Tomoka Takahashi, and lighting design by Liam Corley. Olivia Altair is the sound designer, and Austen Parent is the stage manager. Choreography by Soroya Omtzigt and Bridget Spencer. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.