CompCord Ensemble to Play Howland Cultural Center in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, June 23rd at 6pm, Composers Concordance will present its fifth annual concert event at the historic Howland Cultural Center, the first building in Beacon, New York to receive the distinction of being placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The event will feature New York's CompCord Ensemble in collaboration with Beacon musicians and will include vocalists Judi Silvano and Charles Coleman, poets/narrators Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford and John Pietaro as well as Franz Hackl on trumpet, Brad Hubbard on baritone saxophone and bass clarinet, Debra Kaye on piano, Paul Carroll on percussion and Gene Pritsker will conduct and play guitar.

Featured compositions include the operatic-poem ''Louder, Please, My Watch Can't Hear You" with music by Gene Pritsker and poetry (inspired by official FBI transcripts) by John Pietaro, "Vignettes Brève" by Judi Silvano, "At Liberty" by Debra Kaye, two songs by Timothy Brown and "Suicide Barbie" by Charles Coleman based on poetry by Robert C. Ford. There event will also feature two solo snare drum compositions by Peter Jarvis and an arrangement of Duke Ellington's 'Mood Indigo'.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Listing Information

Composers Concordance Presents

CompCord Ensemble @ Howland Cultural Center

Sunday, June 23rd, 2024

at 6pm

Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St, Beacon, NY

TICKETS

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

$10 for students & seniors

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers

Timothy Brown, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Duke Ellington, Peter Jarvis, Brad Hubbard ,

Debra Kaye, Gene Pritsker, Judi Silvano

Performers

Judi Silvano - voice

Charles Coleman - voice

Gene Pritsker - guitar/conductor

Franz Hackl - trumpet

Brad Hubbard - baritone saxophone, bass clarinet

Debra Kaye - piano

Paul Carroll - percussion

Poets/Narrators

Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford, John Pietaro

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

Comments