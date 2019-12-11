Club Helsinki Hudson Releases Upcoming Schedule

Take a look at what's coming up at Club Helsinki Hudson!

Schedule Below:

Sunday, December 15, 7:30pm * Reelin' in the Years * Steely Dan Celebration

Tuesday, December 17, 7pm * Open Mic with Cameron & Ryder

Thursday, December 19, 8pm * ProJam #31

Friday, December 20, 8pm * Rev. Ronald Grant

Saturday, December 21, 9pm * Everett Bradley's Holidelic * Holiday Funk Spectacular

Sunday, December 22, 8pm * Everett Bradley's Holidelic * Holiday Funk Spectacular

LOOKING AHEAD: NEW YEAR'S EVE w/ FELICE BROTHERS and TOMMY STINSON

Reelin' in the Years * Steely Dan Celebration * Sunday, December 15 * 7:30pm

"Reelin' in the Years: Celebrating the Music of Steely Dan" features an all-star group of Woodstock-based rock 'n' roll talent paying tribute to the legendary group that was birthed right here in the Hudson Valley at Bard College, where Donald Fagen and Walter Becker first met as students in 1968, in a meeting immortalized in the Steely Dan hit "My Old School." Relive the excitement of the popular yet sophisticated catalog of hits that defines a generation and an entire genre of music all its own - the cynical, jazzy, noirish, funky pop-rock of Steely Dan, from "Rikki Don't Lose That Number" to "Reelin' in the Years," "Aja," "Peg," "Kid Charlemagne," "Deacon Blues" to "The Royal Scam."

Open Mic with Cameron & Ryder *

Tuesday, December 17 * Signup 6pm / Show 7pm

Sign-up at 6pm * Show at 7 * Free ticket giveaways

ProJam #31 * Thursday, December 19 * 8pm



The Club Helsinki Pro Jam is a bimonthly event welcoming all working musicians in the region to sit in for a freewheeling blues jam. This time out, the core band will feature Tas Cru (guitar/vocals), Petey Hop (guitar/vocals), Jay Collins (saxophone/vocals), Kyle Esposito (bass/vocals), Pete Levin (keyboards) and Sonny Rock (drums).

Rev. Ronald Grant * Friday, December 20 * 8pm



"Professor Maestro," aka Rev. Ronald Grant, pastor of Hudson's Shiloh Baptist Church, performs music of the holiday season.

Holidelic * Holiday Funk Spectacular * Saturday, December 21 * 9pm



Part dance party, part funk concert, part comedy show, the holiday-funk spectacular Holidelic features original holiday songs as well as loose, funk-infused adaptations of Tchaikovsky, "Frosty the Snowman," "Little Drummer Boy" and the like. With Holidelic, Everett "Papadelic" Bradley puts a fresh spin on holiday cheer, through lively holiday party tunes, outrageous costumes, and a theatrical stage show worthy of George Clinton's P-Funk.

Holidelic * Holiday Funk Spectacular * Sunday, December 22 * 8pm



LOOKING AHEAD: NEW YEAR'S EVE w/ FELICE BROTHERS and TOMMY STINSON



For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800

For the most up to date concert information visit helsinkihudson.com



Club Helsinki Hudson

405 Columbia St.

Hudson, N.Y.

info@helsinkihudson.com

helsinkihudson.com

518.828.4800





