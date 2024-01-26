Celebrated Violinist Daniel Phillips To Give Master Class At Hoff-Barthelson

The class will be held at the School, located at 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, and is open to the public to observe free of charge.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Celebrated Violinist Daniel Phillips To Give Master Class At Hoff-Barthelson

Celebrated Violinist Daniel Phillips To Give Master Class At Hoff-Barthelson

The 2024 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series commences with celebrated violinist Daniel Phillips on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 2:00 – 4:15 pm. The master class is part of the School's 2024 Master Class Series, which features coaching sessions from globally acclaimed musicians and educators. 

The class will be held at the School, located at 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, and is open to the public to observe free of charge. However, reservations are required and can be made by visiting Click Here, e-mailing hb@hbms.org, or by calling 914-723-1169.

Master class coaching by guest artists has been a cornerstone of Hoff-Barthelson's curriculum since the School's founding in 1944. This distinguished tradition continues this season with a roster of world-class musicians and educators including Daniel Phillips, violin; composers Reiko Füting and Alyssa Weinberg; Hai-Ye Ni, cello; John McCarthy, piano; and Alexa Still, flute.

Master classes provide a transformative experience for both students and audiences. Following meticulous preparation, students showcase their talents, receiving invaluable feedback and guidance from master teachers. This interaction challenges students to approach their pieces in new and critical ways, resulting in inspiring and enlightening performances. Yet the impact extends beyond those on stage—all attendees can learn by observing the creative process firsthand. As iconic performers coach the next generation, the audience gains insight into musical artistry and interpretation. Even developing musicians are granted a rare glimpse into the mastery of world-class artists. 

"We are honored to host Daniel Phillips as part of our Master Class Series,” said Hoff-Barthelson Executive Director Gabriella Sanna. “His artistry, teaching, and decades of experience as a solo, chamber, and orchestral musician will provide incredible inspiration for our students and community."

Violinist Daniel Phillips is co-founder of the Orion String Quartet which will be giving its last concert in April 2024, presented by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln after an illustrious 37-year career. A graduate of Juilliard, his major teachers were his father Eugene Phillips, Ivan Galamian, Sally Thomas, Nathan Milstein, Sandor Végh, and George Neikrug. Since winning the 1976 Young Concert Artists Competition, he has performed as a soloist with many orchestras, including the Pittsburgh, Houston, New Jersey, Phoenix, and San Antonio symphonies. He appears regularly at the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, St Lawrence String Quartet Seminar, Heifetz Institute, Chesapeake Music Festival, the International Musicians Seminar in England, Marlboro Music Festival, and Music from Angel Fire, where he is co-artistic director. 

He was a member of the renowned Bach Aria Group and has toured and recorded in a string quartet for Sony with Gidon Kremer, Kim Kashkashian, and Yo-Yo Ma. A judge in the 2022 Leipzig Bach Competition, the 2018 Seoul International Violin Competition, the 2023 World Bartok Competition, and the 2024 Prague Spring Competition, Phillips is a professor at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College and on the faculties of the Bard College Conservatory, and the Juilliard School. He lives with his wife, flutist Tara Helen O'Connor, and their two dachshunds on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by the Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.




RELATED STORIES - Rockland / Westchester

1
Review: ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION at Elmwood Playhouse Photo
Review: ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION at Elmwood Playhouse

What did our critic think of ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION at Elmwood Playhouse?

2
David Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin Theatre Photo
David Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin Theatre

The Emelin Theatre has appointed David Bander as Executive Director. Bander brings a wealth of experience and a passion for the arts to his new role.

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Rockland / Westchester! Winners include Penguin Rep Theatre, Westchester Sandbox Theater and more.

4
Comedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse Theater Photo
Comedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse Theater

Comedy legend Robert Klein brings his unparalleled wit and humor to the Schoolhouse Theater for a special benefit performance.

More Hot Stories For You

David Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin TheatreDavid Bander Named Executive Director at Emelin Theatre
Comedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse TheaterComedy Legend Robert Klein to Perform at The Schoolhouse Theater
Award Winning Children's Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023-24 Family SeriesAward Winning Children's Theatre Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present the 2023-24 Family Series
ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood PlayhouseITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION Opens At Elmwood Playhouse

Videos

The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month Video
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month
View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS
The Sound Inside in Rockland / Westchester The Sound Inside
Arc Stages (2/02-2/17)
The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook: an Evening of Songs & Stories ft Aztec Two-Step 2.0 w narration by Tony Traguardo in Rockland / Westchester The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook: an Evening of Songs & Stories ft Aztec Two-Step 2.0 w narration by Tony Traguardo
Tarrytown Music Hall (2/24-2/24)
Alanis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour in Rockland / Westchester Alanis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/05-7/05)
Chicago in Rockland / Westchester Chicago
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (4/21-4/21)
Hootie & The Blowfish in Rockland / Westchester Hootie & The Blowfish
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (6/27-6/27)
The Kite Runner in Rockland / Westchester The Kite Runner
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (5/05-5/05)
Jason Mraz & The SuperBand in Rockland / Westchester Jason Mraz & The SuperBand
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/12-7/12)
Evenings of Dance in Westchester in Rockland / Westchester Evenings of Dance in Westchester
ArtsWestchester gallery (1/26-1/28)
Supersized Women of Comedy in Rockland / Westchester Supersized Women of Comedy
The Turning Point Theater (2/09-2/09)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Rockland / Westchester Jesus Christ Superstar
Eisenhower Hall Theatre (4/14-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You