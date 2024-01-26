Celebrated Violinist Daniel Phillips To Give Master Class At Hoff-Barthelson

The 2024 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series commences with celebrated violinist Daniel Phillips on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 2:00 – 4:15 pm. The master class is part of the School's 2024 Master Class Series, which features coaching sessions from globally acclaimed musicians and educators.

The class will be held at the School, located at 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, and is open to the public to observe free of charge. However, reservations are required and can be made by visiting Click Here, e-mailing hb@hbms.org, or by calling 914-723-1169.

Master class coaching by guest artists has been a cornerstone of Hoff-Barthelson's curriculum since the School's founding in 1944. This distinguished tradition continues this season with a roster of world-class musicians and educators including Daniel Phillips, violin; composers Reiko Füting and Alyssa Weinberg; Hai-Ye Ni, cello; John McCarthy, piano; and Alexa Still, flute.

Master classes provide a transformative experience for both students and audiences. Following meticulous preparation, students showcase their talents, receiving invaluable feedback and guidance from master teachers. This interaction challenges students to approach their pieces in new and critical ways, resulting in inspiring and enlightening performances. Yet the impact extends beyond those on stage—all attendees can learn by observing the creative process firsthand. As iconic performers coach the next generation, the audience gains insight into musical artistry and interpretation. Even developing musicians are granted a rare glimpse into the mastery of world-class artists.

"We are honored to host Daniel Phillips as part of our Master Class Series,” said Hoff-Barthelson Executive Director Gabriella Sanna. “His artistry, teaching, and decades of experience as a solo, chamber, and orchestral musician will provide incredible inspiration for our students and community."

Violinist Daniel Phillips is co-founder of the Orion String Quartet which will be giving its last concert in April 2024, presented by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln after an illustrious 37-year career. A graduate of Juilliard, his major teachers were his father Eugene Phillips, Ivan Galamian, Sally Thomas, Nathan Milstein, Sandor Végh, and George Neikrug. Since winning the 1976 Young Concert Artists Competition, he has performed as a soloist with many orchestras, including the Pittsburgh, Houston, New Jersey, Phoenix, and San Antonio symphonies. He appears regularly at the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, St Lawrence String Quartet Seminar, Heifetz Institute, Chesapeake Music Festival, the International Musicians Seminar in England, Marlboro Music Festival, and Music from Angel Fire, where he is co-artistic director.

He was a member of the renowned Bach Aria Group and has toured and recorded in a string quartet for Sony with Gidon Kremer, Kim Kashkashian, and Yo-Yo Ma. A judge in the 2022 Leipzig Bach Competition, the 2018 Seoul International Violin Competition, the 2023 World Bartok Competition, and the 2024 Prague Spring Competition, Phillips is a professor at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College and on the faculties of the Bard College Conservatory, and the Juilliard School. He lives with his wife, flutist Tara Helen O'Connor, and their two dachshunds on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by the Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.